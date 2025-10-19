Divali Nagar floods on final night

File photo

The Divali Nagar in Endeavour, Chaguanas, was under several inches of water on its final night on October 19, after heavy rain amid a yellow-level adverse weather alert.

Flooding occurred near the Chaguanas Main Road, Southern Main Road and Endeavour Road, Chaguanas.

Videos posted to social media showed heavy downpours battering the booths at the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) grounds.

Sunday's conditions were due to a strong tropical wave, invest #98L, moving across the windward islands.

Flooding was also reported near the Medford Gas Station, Price Plaze and Edinburgh Gardens, Chaguanas. The TT Meterological Service said long settled conditions would be interrupted by shatterered showers and rain on October 20. There is also the medium to high chance of isolated thunderstorm activity. Gusty winds and street/flash flooding are possible in areas of heavy downpours. The yellow-level adverse weather alert remains in effect.