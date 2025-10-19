Danika Linton captures hearts at Republic Day awards

Aide-de-Camp Major Nigel Parris and Danika Linton at the National Awards ceremony on September 24 at Queen's Hall, St Ann's. - Photo courtesy Office of the President

THE first thing people notice about 19-year-old Danika Linton may be her disability, but once she speaks, it’s the last thing on their minds.

Linton has arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC), a rare condition in which her joints are fixed in a straightened or bent position, limiting her movement. But when she took the stage at Queen’s Hall in St Ann’s on Republic Day, reading the biography of one of the National Award recipients, it was her voice and poise that captivated the audience.

People applauded her contribution, and she described the reception was heartwarming. With dignitaries in the audience and the nation watching, it was the biggest stage she had ever been on.

“Being in the same room with such high levels of officials and being admired by them has always been something I have dreamed of because I want to be president. Although I know there is more in front of me, I felt like I made it in life.

“The eight-year-old who wanted to be a lawyer, that side of me was definitely fulfilled that night. I had to try not to cry. It was so surreal – for them to see and hear and appreciate what I was capable of. It has definitely been my biggest accomplishment so far. It was a proud moment.”

A spoken word artiste, youth ambassador and former child rights ambassador, she thrives in spaces where she can speak up for herself and others.

“I enjoy joining programmes in my free time for public exposure and opportunities, anything to do with speaking and fighting for a voice.”

She is currently attending the Sixth Form Government School (Polytechnic Institute) in St James, pursuing literature, sociology, and Caribbean studies. She plans to continue into corporate law and forensic psychotherapy, fields she hopes to study either at UWI, in Canada, or in England, so she can eventually practise law in TT.

She told WMN she loved law since she was in pre-school.

“To this day I love a good argument. I love prove my point, so I decided to fixate more on corporate law to help businesses.”

Initially, she wanted to specialise in family law. She recalled telling her mother she wanted every child to have a father like hers.

Although one of her inspirations was the late criminal defence attorney Dana Seetahal SC, Linton chose the stability of corporate law rather than the possible danger of criminal law.

A star in the making

When she was eight, Linton was featured in a local TV series called Against the Odds. Her segment was so popular that she was invited to read the 7 pm news one weekend. She said it was fun and briefly thought about becoming a news anchor.

That early experience in front of a camera foreshadowed her confidence as a performer and advocate.

About two years ago, she discovered Alex Michaelides’ novel The Silent Patient, and it changed her perspective.

“I was interested in figuring out the minds of people who commit crimes. What is their level of thinking compared to the ‘average’ person? What changes a person to allow them to do this stuff? And that’s why I decided to add that on to the corporate law.”

Her love for literature, and later performance, began early at Sacred Heart Girls’ RC School, where she joined both the 4H Club and the drama club. Her teacher wrote a poem for her titled What Do You See? and entered the NGC Sanfest competition. Linton performed it, placed first in verse speaking in her category, and was later invited to share it on several morning shows.

It was after this victory that Newsday’s KIDS first met Linton in 2017.

That was it for her and poetry for a while, but when the pandemic hit, and she had a lot of time at home, she began writing short stories and poems. Then, in Form Three at St James Secondary School, her geography teacher introduced the class to a spoken word programme hosted by the NGO Girl Be Heard, which empowers young women through socially conscious theatre.

Linton joined and never looked back

“Speaking is one of my favourite things to do. I also enjoy new experiences that would allow me to meet new people, unlock doors and increase my network.

“The way I did my poems always tended to speak to grassroots people, so they chose me to do a lot of other stuff with them, including performing at the Canadian Embassy.

“My poems tend to speak on problems that aren’t necessarily addressed. I like twisting the meanings and narratives, pack on symbolism and hidden meanings so it’s not straightforward, yet people can understand what is being said. Because a poem can be said but you don’t feel or understand it until the right person reads it.”

When Bocas Lit Fest held a short story writing session at her secondary school, she and a few other students participated and one of her stories was published. She thought that would have been the biggest accomplishment of her teenage years but her reception at the National Awards ceremony eclipsed that.

Defying limits

In addition to AMC, Linton was born with a clubfoot and underwent surgery in Canada before she was two years old. She said learning was different for her, but her family and teachers supported her along the way.

She was appointed an aid from Standards Two-Five, and another from Forms One-Four. By that time she was independent enough to do without the aid. She said the only thing she did not do was carry around her schoolbag.

Initially, she said, fellow students were surprised by her condition but she was never openly bullied because of it. She is a very friendly, sociable person so if anyone made a comment, it was not made within her hearing.

She added that people, especially young children, may ask questions about her condition, but they were usually genuinely curious and respectful so she did not mind.

She admitted that adaptive tools were available to make tasks easier, like eating utensils and pens, but she preferred to use those made for everyone else. The only difference is she writes on her lap and gets permission to do so during examinations.

Linton said she believes she is respected at Sixth Form Government School for her speaking, her performances and her accomplishments – both the mundane despite her disability as well as the uncommon.

“When I started Polytechnic I entered with a group of friends I was comfortable with so it was not hard to transition. And everybody, when they heard by poems, formed a sort of appreciation, which was great because a lot of people tend to look down on disabled people believing they are not able to do much. So when they heard my poems or modelled my prom dress, it was a shock but it turned to respect.”

She is currently running for student council president and her speech, like her poems, was well-received.

She recognises her disability may be the first thing people notice, but it never remains the defining one. And it brings awareness to AMC without her having to say anything.

To that end she thanked her mother instilling in her a love for reading and writing by making her read books and write book reports in primary school, and her father for his constant support, for spoiling her and showing her how to socialise with everyone.

She was grateful to her paternal grandmother for teaching her ways to manoeuvre through life and find ways to overcome any obstacle, her maternal grandmother with whom she was able to discuss societal issues and sharpen her debating skills, and her two great-grandmothers who loved and cared for her, supporting her through all her aches and pains.