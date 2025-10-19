Chaguanas labourer granted $5m bail on cocaine trafficking charge

A CHAGUANAS labourer was granted $5 million bail by the High Court on a charge of cocaine trafficking.

Master Whitney Franklin granted Floyd Braithwaite, 50, of Railway Road, Chaguanas, bail, although police prosecutors objected, contending he has pending matters dating back to 2015.

However, his attorney Bhimal Maharajh argued that in those matters, no disclosure had been made, and his client had complied with all prior bail conditions. He also contended the pending charges predated the proclamation of the Bail Amendment Act, so he ought not to be prejudiced.

However, Master Franklin ruled that Braithwaite was captured under Section 5(3)(b) of the amended Bail Act, noting his prior record and the seriousness of the offence. But, she found that sufficient cause had been shown to justify bail.

Bail was set at $5 million with a surety. Conditions require Braithwaite to reside at his current address, report to the Chaguanas police station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and surrender his passport.

The prosecution must submit the police file to the Director of Public Prosecutions by January 28, 2026. The DPP’s office will then file and serve the indictment and evidence for the sufficiency hearing. Exhibits in the matter are to be sent to the Forensic Science Centre. A status hearing is scheduled for July 24, 2026, and a sufficiency hearing for September 8, 2026.

PC Rakesh Heera charged Braithwaite for allegedly trafficking five kilograms of cocaine. Police said the drugs were found in a white Nissan Tiida stopped near the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva, on October 12. Officers reportedly discovered two black plastic bags containing four packets of cocaine during a search conducted under the Emergency Powers Regulations.

Attorney Kavita Moonasar also appeared for the defence.