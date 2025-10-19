Aaniya Carlton sings her way into the light

Aaniya Carlton performs at the opening night of Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on October 11. Photo courtesy NCIC -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

“GO brave, have fun and sing like no one is watching.”

That’s the advice 10-year-old Aaniya Victoria Carlton wants to share with other children who dream of performing.

Living by those words, Aaniya lit up the stage at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 11, captivating the audience as she performed songs honouring Lord Shiva – Shri Rudram Namakam (Salutations to the roaring one) and Jai Jai Shiva Shambo (Victory to Lord Shiva, the auspicious one) with other artistes of the ISHA Organisation’s Kirtan Aachaaryas and led them in singing Jagat Bam Bam Bam Bhola (Lord Shiva master of the universe the one who saves us from fear.)

A standard four student of Montrose Government Primary School, Aaniya, from central Trinidad, told KIDS that she loves school because of her teacher, Vijay Rajballie, who “always encourages my classmates and I with his rewards and jokes. He makes learning fun.” But when class ends, her favourite subject becomes music.

“I think I was born singing,” she giggled. “Singing became part of me just like breathing. I’ll be singing or humming while playing, during class, while studying and even while watching TV.”

Aaniya’s very first song was Happy Birthday, which she sang so often that she became her family’s official birthday singer. She laughed as she remembered one of her favourite moments: “Once, on a flight, it was my mom’s birthday, and I started singing Happy Birthday for her. Everyone on the plane started clapping when I was finished.”

Her mother, Anita Singh, soon realised her daughter’s gift and enrolled her in Vanessa Briggs’ Vocademy in June 2020, during the covid19 lockdown.

“I had my first recital that December when I sang Away in a Manger. I was five at the time, and to this day I am still part of the Vocademy.”

Since then, she has learnt to sing many different styles – jazz, pop, reggae, country and even classical Indian music. But she admits, “My personal favourite type of songs are country, just like my Nana (mother’s father), and old Indian and Christmas songs.”

In 2022, a video of Aaniya singing "happy birthday" caught the attention of pundit Krishen Ramdeen, the spiritual leader of ISHA Organisation Trinidad. Ramdeen invited Aaniya (who was already a member of the organisation) to join the ISHA Kirtan Aachaaryas, and that’s when her musical journey really took off. “He has been a true inspiration to me,” Aaniya said.

“At first, I was very nervous. But sitting next to auntie Ella Ramdeen during service helped me to become braver, she and many others always encouraged me.”

Since then, Aaniya has learnt much more than songs. “I’ve learned how to manage my time. I hate to be late for service, rehearsals or whenever we’re going anywhere” she stressed. “I’ve also learnt to be patient and to cooperate with others.”

Aaniya’s act at Divali Nagar was not her first big performance. “I also performed with the ISHA Kirtan Aachaaryas at "Namaste Modi" when the Prime Minister of India visited Trinidad (in May) and did recitals with the Vocademy at Cipriani Labour College.”

Does she ever get stage fright?

“I don’t ever feel nervous again. I feel excited for people to hear my voice.”

She said when she sings she feels at peace. “It helps me to connect with myself and with others.”

Aaniya calls her mother “the drill master” — and she means it with love.

“Mom literally blanks out anything that she has to do and focuses on every single detail of my song/performance. Imagine she isn’t even a singer but for some reason she knows when I am off key and how to help me fix it,” she laughed.

Before every performance, her mother gives her a pep talk.

“She always says, ‘I love you sweetheart. Remember to fix your clothes, smile, focus, do your best and make me proud.’”

Aaniya says her mother inspires her every day. “She’s so strong. Even when she’s tired, she still makes sure everything is perfect for my little sister Adaleigh and me.”

When she’s not singing, Aaniya loves spending time with her family, travelling, doing anything water-related (beach/pool), reading Nancy Drew mysteries, drawing, writing dramatic stories and outdoor activities.

But her biggest dream is to travel the world and sing. “I wish I can record music internationally at Abbey Road Studios in London or even at The Studio at The Palms, Las Vegas where my inspiration, Celine Dion, recorded some of her songs.”

She’s already off to a great start, however, as she has recorded several songs, including the country-styled Christmas Time’s a Comin in 2021 featuring Niyan Mahabir (son of radio personality Sarika Mahabir) and three devotional pieces with Ramdeen and the ISHA Kirtan Aachaaryas for Christmas and Shiv Raatri in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Aaniya said she longs to go to Finland during Christmas time. “I would sing old Christmas songs at the Christmas Village.”

What message does she have for TT this Divali?

“May the light of Mother Lakshmi bring lots of cheer, peace and prosperity to everyone in our beautiful land.”