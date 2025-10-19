7 arrested in South Division

- File photo

SEVEN people were arrested for a range of offences as officers of the Southern Division conducted anti-crime and road policing exercises over the weekend.

A release from the police service said the operations were executed by units from the Princes Town, Marabella, and Barrackpore police stations, aimed at suppressing violent crime, targeting known drug blocks, enhancing road safety, and maintaining public order.

The seven included arrests for possession of cocaine, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, malicious damage, and possession of apparatus. A 21-year-old man was held for possession of cocaine and resisting arrest by PC Saunders, while a woman, 20, of Fairfield Estate, Princes Town, was held for possession of cocaine.

A 63-year-old man of Garth Road, Princes Town, was held for possession of cocaine and apparatus and a 40-year-old man of Contention Road, Indian Walk, for disorderly behaviour

and resisting arrest, while a 58-year-old man, of Marabella was held with cocaine. A 44-year-old man of Battoo Avenue, Marabella, was arrested for malicious damage and also held with cocaine was a 64-year-old man of Wilson Road, Penal.