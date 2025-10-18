Windies Under-19 men to play seven Youth ODIs versus England

West Indies' men's youth team players celebrate a wicket. Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies -

West Indies' men's Under-19 team will play their England Under-19 counterparts in a seven-match Youth One-Day International (ODI) series from November 16-December 1 at the Grenada National Stadium, St George's. The tour details were announced via a Cricket West Indies (CWI) release on October 16 and follows on the heels of the 4-3 series victory for the Windies Under-19s over the Sri Lankan Under-19 team last month.

The upcoming series against England is being used as preparation for the International Cricket Council Men's Under-19 World Cup which will be held in January 2026. The series was originally scheduled to be held in St Vincent and the Grenadines, but CWI pivoted to Grenada after the National Sports Council of St Vincent and the Grenadines indicated that their venues would be unavailable due to international scheduling.

CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said the series against England forms part of the regional body's greater strategic plan to test the squad through consistent, high-quality competition.

"The group has already gained valuable experience and confidence from the recent seven-match series win against Sri Lanka, and this next assignment provides another crucial opportunity for growth," Bascombe said, via the CWI release.

"England always fields a strong and well-prepared Under-19 team, and we expect another highly competitive contest in Grenada," he continued.

"These matches are vital in ensuring our players continue to develop their skills, temperament, and match awareness, so that by the time the World Cup arrives, they will have significant exposure to the intensity and demands of international youth cricket."

Both teams will arrive in Grenada on November 8, with three days of training scheduled at the match venue. A warm-up match between England's Under-19s and a Grenada Under-25 select XI will be played on November 12 in the build-up to the first youth ODI.

All matches are scheduled to bowl off from 9 am.