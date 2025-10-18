Windies lose opening ODI vs Bangladesh by 74 runs

Brandon King top-scored for the West Indies with 44 runs. - AP PHOTO

West Indies fell to a 74-run defeat against hosts Bangladesh in the first of a three-match ODI series, which bowled off in Mirpur on October 18.

Batting inconsistencies in the middle and lower order proved detrimental for the visitors as they went all out for a paltry 133, in pursuit of Bangladesh’s 207.

Put in to bat after losing the toss, Bangladesh lost their openers Soumya Sarkar (four) and Said Hosein (three) inside the first three overs as Windies fast bowlers Romario Shepherd and Jayden Seales made an early breakthrough.

However, fine knocks from Towhid Hridoy (51), Mahidul Islam Ankon (46) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (32) breathe new life into their innings.

Rishad Hossain (26) also struck a late cameo while Tigers’ skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz (17) also chipped in.

Seales (3/48) was the pick of the bowlers for the maroon as Justin Greaves (2/32) and Roston Chase (2/30) snared two apiece. Khary Pierre (1/19) and Shepherd (1/31) also bagged one each.

Set at 208 for victory from 50 overs, West Indies had a solid start from openers Brandon King (44) and Alick Athanaze (27). At 79/2 in under 20 overs, the regional team seemed destined for victory.

However, when the opening pair departed, West Indies slipped to shabby 100/6 as Bangladesh showed mettle with the ball courtesy leg-spinner Rishad Hosein, who scalped an impressive 6/35.

Skipper Shai Hope scored a meagre 15 runs while Greaves hit 12. Wickets fell consistently as the maroon were bundled out for just 133 from 39 overs.

Hossain topped the Bangladesh bowling Mustafizur Rahman got 2/16.

The second ODI bowls off on October 21, from 3.30 am (TT time).

Summarised Scores

BANGLADESH 207 (49.4) — Towhid Hridoy 51, Mahidul Islam Ankon 46, Najmul Hossain Shanto 32, Rishad Hossain 26; Jayden Seales 3/48, Roston Chase 2/30, Justin Greaves 2/32 vs WEST INDIES 133 (39) — Brandon King 44, Alick Athanaze 27; Rishad Hossain 6/35, Mustafizur Rahman 2/16 — Bangladesh won by 74 runs.