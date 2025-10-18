West Indies not taking Bangladesh lightly in ODI series

West Indies T20 captain Shai Hope plays a shot against Pakistan during a T20 match in Lauderhill, Florida, on August 3. - AP

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and One-Day International (ODI) captain Shai Hope have brushed aside Bangladesh’s recent poor form, insisting that past results will count for little when the two sides meet in the first of a three-match ODI series at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on October 18 from 3.30 am (TT time).

Bangladesh have lost their two ODI series for 2025, going down 2-1 versus Sri Lanka in June and 3-0 against Afghanistan last week.

West Indies, however, opened this year with a 1-1 series tie versus Ireland in May, followed up by a 3-0 loss to England in June and a 2-1 triumph over Pakistan in August.

The last time both teams met was in December 2024 when West Indies swept them 3-0 at home in the Caribbean.

Sammy and Hope downplayed their opponent's ODI form and believes the subcontinental conditions always remain in favour of the hosts.

Sammy warned that Bangladesh remain a formidable opponent in home conditions.

“They’re at home in their conditions. We cannot take Bangladesh lightly,” he said. “They are a very powerful team in their home conditions. We’ve got to come out and play exceptionally well in order to beat them.”

The regional side enters the series chasing crucial points toward automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa.

“We’re on a quest for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. That’s what the team is focusing on, getting those points to give you that automatic qualification,” Sammy said.

It will be the head coach’s first tour of Bangladesh in this capacity.

Skipper Hope said conditions would test the team’s ability to adapt. “We know they’re a team that always brings that challenge to you at home. We have to come here and play some good cricket in order to win,” he said.

While the skipper had yet to inspect the pitch, early discussions with Sammy suggested that the wickets in Bangladesh could prove tricky.

“From the conversations I had with the head coach, it seems as though it’s going to be slightly different. It’s how fast we can adapt and that’s what we have to do in foreign conditions. It’s very important for us, especially as a batting group, to assess quickly and then deal with that from there.”

Sammy urged his team not to overthink the surface and focus on the squad's goals.

“We will not let the pitch play on our minds. Wherever we go, the mantra remains the same. You still got to assess the conditions that you are faced with, and then once you’ve assessed it, you got to decide what skill set is required to be successful.”

Despite expressing mild concern after viewing the wicket, Sammy said he was pleased with the team’s preparation. Most of the squad were involved either in a recent Test series or a high-performance camp in Chennai.

“All of our players except Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shephard and Shamar Joseph, they were in the academy in Chennai,” he said. “We really got to commend (Cricket) West Indies in the steps they’re taking in preparing us for series. I’m quite happy with the preparation that we’ve been able to make available to the guys. I believe when you prepare well, you give yourself the best chance of performing.”

Hope assured that senior players will guide the younger ones through the tricky conditions. He urged his teammates to not underestimate the hosts.

“There’s always a better team on the other end,” Hope said. “Regardless of previous results, whether it’s a long time ago or just in the recent past, it’s still important to play cricket on the day.”