West Indies coach Daren Sammy defends team's legacy: 'We are not fading'

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy. -

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy reaffirmed his belief in the legacy of West Indies cricket, insisting that despite recent inconsistencies on the field, the spirit and heritage of the regional team remain unshakable.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh on October 18, Sammy was asked whether he thinks that the “idea of West Indies” might be fading among the younger generation.

Sammy swiftly defended the regional side’s identity, describing it as one of the most influential and respected brands in cricket history.

“I think the idea of West Indies brings the most, probably in history, the most successful brand in cricket,” he said. “That is what the idea of West Indies represents. When we dominated, everybody wanted West Indies to play.”

The former captain, who led the team to two ICC T20 World Cup titles, admitted that the regional side is currently navigating a difficult period, but maintained that such cycles are natural for all cricketing nations.

“All teams go through their cycles. For us, we are going through it now,” he added.

West Indies, however, have endured a challenging year, despite notching some wins. They are fresh off a 2-0 Test series loss against India, and before that, became the first full member ICC nation to lose a series against an associate member nation; going down to Nepal 2-1 in a three-match T20 series, in late September.

Sammy said he remains confident that the next generation of West Indian players and administrators are working to restore the region’s proud cricketing identity.

“That is what Cricket West Indies is trying to bring back,” he noted.

The West Indies have shown flashes of promise across formats in 2025 but have also endured several setbacks, particularly in white-ball cricket. The Test team have also struggled for consistency despite moments of brilliance from younger players.

Still, Sammy insisted that the legacy of the maroon remains one of pride and inspiration. He stressed on the team’s historical influence, saying the West Indies’ success inspired aspiring cricketers from around the world, including in places like Bangladesh.

“The idea of West Indies is never one that is failing,” he said. “It is one that brings great history and legacy. I’ll never see the brand that West Indies is one that’s a failing one in my head. We don’t do that.”