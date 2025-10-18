US Embassy warning puts Trinidad and Tobago on edge

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar (C) and staff of the United States embassy during Divali celebrations at the PM's residence in Phillipine, on October 18. - via Kamla Persad-Bissessar's FB page

AN unusual warning from the US Embassy in Port of Spain to visiting US nationals on October 18 caused alarm in the wider society in TT, already concerned about a gathering of US warships in the southern Caribbean.

Despite repeated calls to government ministers for clarity, it fell to acting CoP Junior Benjamin to try to assuage public fears, as he frontally fielded media queries.

He said tactical units of the police are on heightened alert following a US Embassy notice, but denied that any public officials have been placed in "safe houses."

"I want to debunk the idea of people in safe houses. There is absolutely no truth so far, from our investigations into that."

He advised the public to get their information only from a credible source.

There have been unverified reports online suggesting that the Prime Minister, Attorney General, and US Embassy officials have been relocated to safe houses.

Barry Padarath, Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives, also flatly scotched the rumours of safe houses in a text to Newsday, saying, "Simply not true."

This US Embassy alert comes against the continued build-up of US military forces in the southern Caribbean, purportedly on anti-narcotics trafficking patrols that saw the obliteration of about five small boats and a narco-submarine off the coast of Venezuela, which has left 29 people dead in total.

President Donald Trump's designation of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a narco-terrorist – with a US$50 million bounty on his head – has fed speculation that the US might be set on regime change in Caracas.

Benjamin, in a phone call on October 18, told Newsday the police were on a heightened alert but said members of the public had nothing to fear.

This sentiment was also expressed by Defence Minister Wayne Sturge in a brief text message to Newsday, saying, "The Trinidadian public needn't worry."

Newsday tried but was unable to contact Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and Venezuelan Ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero.

Benjamin said after talks with the Ministry of Homeland Security, the police had acted on intelligence in the recent US advisory and bearing in mind that TT was in a state of emergency.

"We recognised it is in the best interest of TT to ensure tactical units have been placed on high alert. He said he had met with the head of the tactical unit.

"I want to state there is absolutely no need for panic in TT. We have not seen anything to warrant panic."

He said the police service's heightened alert was just "a precautionary measure."

Embassy warning

In a social media post on October 18, the US Embassy advised US nationals to be on alert and urged them to avoid visiting US facilities in this country.

"Due to a heightened state of alert, please avoid and refrain from visiting all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago through the Divali holiday weekend."

The embassy advised US nationals on actions to take.

"Avoid all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor reputable news outlets."

It said US citizens seeking travel to the US must have a valid US passport.

"Report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

"Please tell your US citizen friends and family to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (step.state.gov ) so that they may receive these alerts and updates too."

Diplomatic isolation

Opposition MP Stuart Young, in a Facebook post, called on Prime Minister, as head of the Cabinet and Chair of the National Security Council, to address the country in light of the "growing concerns of uncertainty.

"It is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to address the nation immediately and provide the population with information and reassurance. Do your job, madam Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was quoted by CNC3 News as saying, "Please ask the US. It is their notice," when asked about the advisory.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, in a statement, hit Persad-Bissessar for not talking in the budget debate and the brevity of her remarks on tensions arising from remarks by the US.

"The Opposition strongly condemns the continued absence and silence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on critical national and international matters of urgent importance to the people of TT."

She said amid issues of economic hardship, energy sector uncertainty, escalating crime, and a regional security build-up, the PM has chosen retreat over responsibility.

Beckles said Persad-Bissessar "has refused to answer questions on national security, instead shamefully redirecting the media to the United States for comment."

She said the PM has allowed TT to stand alone in Caricom, “reserving its position” on the region’s collective statement on peace, sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

Beckles alleged a "diplomatic isolation" which raised serious questions about the government’s foreign policy direction and the PM’s understanding of regional security concerns.

"The nation deserves to know why TT refused to stand with its Caribbean partners in affirming the region as a zone of peace."

"The people of TT are entitled to leadership that confronts challenges head-on, not one that hides behind silence, deflection, or absence."

The opposition leader urged the PM to immediately address the nation on the state of the economy, national security, and TT’s regional position.

She said Persad-Bissessar must explain the decision to “reserve” TT’s stance at Caricom.

"The continued absence of the Prime Minister from national discourse is a dereliction of duty and a disgrace to the high office she occupies. The people of TT deserve better, honesty, transparency, accountability, and leadership with vision and courage."

Zone of peace

The Caricom statement said regional heads had met (virtually) to discuss issues like the security build-up in the Caribbean and the potential impacts on member states.

"Save in respect of TT, (which) reserved its position, Heads agreed on the following: They reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean region as a zone of peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement towards the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict." Caricom would assist towards that objective, the statement added.

The statement said Caricom heads were committed to fighting narco-trafficking and the illegal arms trade, harming the region.

Caricom said these efforts must be via international co-operation and within international law.

"They reaffirmed unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and the safety and livelihoods of the people of the region."

The British High Commission in TT told Newsday via text, "The US travel advisory is a matter for the US.

"The UK keeps its travel advice under constant review. If anything changes, it will be updated on the travel advisory."

Narco-submarine survivors

US President Donald Trump, at a White House briefing on October 17, when asked about giving the CIA the nod to act inside Venezuela, said, "Some interesting things are happening around the world, I'll say that." Asked about an offer of capitulation by Maduro, he replied, "He has offered everything. You know why? Because he doesn't want to @#$% around with the United States."

Trump, in an online post on October 18, hailed the US military's sinking of a narcotics submarine in the Caribbean on October 16.

“It was my great honor to destroy a very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating towards the United States on a well-known narco-trafficking transit route."

He said US intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded with fentanyl, plus other narcotics.

"There were four known narco-terrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed. At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore.

"The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution. No US forces were harmed in this strike. Under my watch, the United States of America will not tolerate narco-terrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”