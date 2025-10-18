US Embassy raises alert level over Divali weekend

THE US Embassy Trinidad and Tobago puts US nationals on alert in a Facebook post on October 18, telling them to avoid visiting US facilities in this country.

"Due to a heightened state of alert, please avoid and refrain from visiting all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago through the holiday weekend."

The embassy advised US nationals on actions to take.

"Avoid all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor reputable news outlets."

It said US citizens seeking travel to the US must have a valid US passport.

"Report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

"Please tell your US citizen friends and family to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (step.state.gov ) so that they may receive these alerts and updates too."