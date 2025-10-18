Truth resonates with eternal light of Divali

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: TT celebrates Divali on October 20, a public holiday since 1966.

The Festival of Lights continues to generate national appeal, whether at Divali Nagar or other venues throughout the country.

Divali promotes multiculturalism and secularism and has become an institution in TT, continuously knitting mankind with the Creator. Its teachings, messages, and philosophy are embedded in spiritual texts, all of which have given hope, faith, forbearance and tenacity to past generations, and will certainly do the same for us and future generations.

The prescription for all social, economic, cultural and political challenges will be found in the great religions of mankind. Hindus and the Indian diaspora have an integral part in this process. We must not replace our sacred religious texts with political manifestos, which in some cases has become the norm.

As we observe Divali 2025, we must engage in the noble task of a spiritual revolution, as pronounced by the great seers and religious leaders, to help change the course of human history, or face the perils of hopelessness that ultimately lead to doomsday.

We in TT can boast that our Republican Constitution safeguards and promotes religious freedom and observance. And we will not surrender this basic inalienable right to any man or government.

The observance of Divali has its roots in the arrival 187 years ago of the first East Indians from India, principally Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They not only contributed to the country's socio-economic development, but engineered a religious and cultural platform that we willingly respect and adore.

The Indian diaspora proudly celebrates numerous East Indian religious observances such as Lord Ganesh Ustav, Lord Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Naumi, Lord Krishna Janamasti, Holi, and other spiritual occasions. As for Divali, it must not be a one-day affair; it must become part of mankind's natural instincts, and its observance must be respected, remembering it is not an occasion for fetes, but for sacredness.

The quality of devotion we exude at Divali, the universal Festival of Lights, offers new hope to a disillusioned people.

Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji, in The Footprints, called on mankind to wake up from his lethargy, inertia and indifference, to be active and dynamic, and be harmonious with everybody and everywhere: “The ultimate reality is one, infinite, eternal, self-existent, self-luminous and self-contained spiritual being. Faith and practice can enable you to overcome any and every obstacle in the spiritual path. If you want to be happy, make others happy. This is the divine law. Love is an irresistible and inevitable force.”

As we celebrate Divali, let us renew our efforts to keep the flag of Hinduism and Indian culture flying.

The words of Mahatma Gandhi revived the whole concept and truth and aligned it with the flames of Divali, and today his name is on the lips of all seekers who want to live an exemplary life as he did: "Truth is as old as the hills. Truth resonates with the light of Divali. Truth is absolute. When all things fail, truth does not."

PARAS RAMOUTAR

via e-mail