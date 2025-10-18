Trinidad and Tobago, let your light shine

- Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Divali, the Festival of Lights, serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that light and goodness will always triumph over darkness and evil.

Brightness and light are overriding themes of Divali, the name from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, which means “row of lights.” The deya represents the dispelling of darkness and ignorance, illuminating the path to wisdom. Lighting deyas signifies the triumph of good over evil, aligning with the themes of Divali.

As we look at our beautiful country, we cannot dispute that darkness in different forms has engulfed us all. One example is the criminal activities that have become commonplace. The brutal and heinous crimes committed against innocent citizens seem to have no end. This is a darkness we can do without. There are other forms of dark acts in our society, such as human trafficking, child abuse, poverty.

While we can sit and point fingers, I believe if as individuals we allow our light to shine, in whatever way, it can have a greater effect, touching lives around us and spreading throughout our country. This will help rid TT of some of the darkness and bring hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Despite all of the challenges before us, I believe that as we unite, putting aside all our differences, that transformation can take place. I urge our leaders to work together for the sake of the country and people.

Here are three quotes to ponder on this Divali. Mahatma Gandhi: "Be the change that you wish to see in the world." Martin Luther King Jr: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Eleanor Roosevelt: "It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness."

TT, let your light shine so all can see, and help make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail