Tribute to Peter Tosh at Valhalla on October 18

Peter Tosh -

​Reggae fans are in for a night of roots, rhythm and remembrance when SRP (Steppin Razor Promotions) hosts a Tribute to Peter Tosh on October 18 at Valhalla, 113 Frederick Settlement, Old Southern Main Road. The celebration runs from 10 pm-4 am.

The event will feature Daniel Bless live, delivering classic anthems in honour of the late reggae icon, alongside top selectors Jah Blood, Royalty International, Solid Rock, Black Chariot and 9 Miles International.

DJ Doctrine will handle the early warm-up, setting the tone for an evening steeped in conscious music and Rastafari spirit.

Tosh, born Winston Hubert McIntosh in 1944, was one of reggae’s most influential voices – a founding member of The Wailers alongside Bob Marley and Bunny Wailer. Renowned for his militant stance on equal rights and social justice, Tosh’s music blended fiery activism with deep spiritual conviction.

After leaving The Wailers in the mid-1970s, he launched a powerful solo career that produced timeless hits such as Legalize It, Equal Rights, Get Up, Stand Up, Johnny B. Goode and Maga Dog. His bold lyrics and revolutionary message continue to inspire generations of reggae lovers worldwide.

This weekend’s tribute promises to celebrate not just Tosh’s music, but his enduring legacy as a warrior for freedom, peace, and unity – a true Steppin’ Razor whose message still cuts deep today.