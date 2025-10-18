Top teams look for separation in SSFL

Naparima College's Jabari Rodriguez, left, puts pressure on Fatima College's Josiah Fernandes during the Secondary School Football League premier division match on Lewis Street, San Fernando, October 15. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The top four Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership teams will be aiming to secure three points each from their respective round 11 ties on October 18, as the race for the coveted 2025 crown heats up.

Unbeaten league leaders Naparima College (24 points) may face the toughest test of the quartet as they head north to take on fifth-ranked Queen’s Royal College (QRC) at home.

“Naps” are in stellar form, having spanked reigning champions and closest title challengers Fatima College 4-1 mid-week. They are intent on maintaining their unblemished run and preserving their impressive record of conceding only two goals this season.

QRC (16 points), on the other hand, had a fairly solid start this year, but two losses from their last two matches restricted their climb up the standings. Against Fatima last weekend, and Trinity Moka on October 15, the Royalians let their one-goal advantage slip on both occasions, resulting in 2-1 defeats.

"Naps," though, will aim to capitalise on any blunders as they seek to open up a gap at the top.

Second-ranked Fatima (22 points) hope to return to winning ways when they host ninth-placed Signal Hill Secondary (nine points). Fatima must continue winning if they are to keep the pressure on Naparima, and consistently stay ahead of the chasing Presentation College San Fernando and St Benedict’s College.

Third-placed “Pres” (21) are keeping a close eye on the top two, as any slip could see the Pres Lions take control of the standings. Pres take on seventh-ranked St Anthony’s College (13) at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and are expected to face a tough test as the "Westmoorings Tigers" are coming off a 2-1 triumph over St Mary’s College earlier this week.

Additionally, fourth-placed St Benedict’s (18) also come up against a confident, but lowly-ranked San Juan North (eight) unit who crushed Carapichaima East 4-0 in round ten. This tie kicks off at the San Juan North ground.

Other round 11 contests will see St Mary’s (15) taking on Trinity Moka (nine) at St Mary’s ground; St Augustine Secondary (eight) face Scarborough Secondary (five), cellar-placed “Caps” East travel to Trincity for a Trinity East (six) clash while Malick’s (eight) fixture versus Arima North (ten) also gets under way.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*8*8*0*0*32*2*30*24

Fatima*9*7*1*1*24*14*10*22

Presentation (Sando)*9*7*0*2*18*7*11*21

St Benedict's*8*6*0*2*21*9*12*18

QRC*10*5*1*4*18*16*2*16

St Mary's College*10*4*3*3*29*17*12*15

St Anthony's College*7*4*1*2*22*13*9*13

Arima North*9*2*4*3*15*16*-1*10

Signal Hill*5*3*0*2*15*7*8*9

Trinity Moka*8*3*0*5*13*22*-9*9

San Juan North*7*2*2*3*16*16*0*8

Malick*8*2*2*4*18*19*-1*8

St Augustine*9*2*2*5*9*27*-18*8

Trinity East*8*2*0*6*11*30*-19*6

Scarborough*9*1*2*6*9*26*-17*5

Carapichaima East*10*0*0*10*6*35*-29*0