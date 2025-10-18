TECU Credit Union donates $13,000 to St Peter's Private Primary School

President of TECU Credit Union Sandra Matthews-Noel, right, presents a cheque to the principal of St Peter's Private Primary School Georgette Medford, left, at a cheque disbursement function held on October 15. -

TECU Credit Union Cooperative Society Limited has donated $13,000 to St Peter's Private Primary School, Pointe-a-Pierre following a fire that destroyed the school's administrative building on August 28.

A media release said, the fire destroyed essential administrative infrastructure, including critical record-keeping systems, administrative equipment and irreplaceable school documents. This donation will enable the school to systematically rebuild its administrative capabilities, replacing everything from fundamental office equipment to critical technological infrastructure.

Speaking at a cheque disbursement function at St Peter’s Private Primary School on October 15, president of TECU Credit Union Sandra Matthews-Noel emphasised the strategic importance of her entity’s intervention: "Our collaboration is not just about financial support but about creating a comprehensive ecosystem of youth development and financial literacy. We see this as an opportunity to introduce the cooperative philosophy to a new generation of potential members."

Andre Lee Ha, interim chairman of the St Peter’s Parents Association, highlighted the transformative potential of this partnership: "This collaboration represents more than support – it's about creating sustainable pathways for our children's future."

In an expression of gratitude, principal of St Peter's Private Primary School Georgette Medford reflected on the long-term impact of TECU’s contribution: "What you have done may seem like a simple act, but it will go quite a long way for our school. We see this as the beginning of a meaningful, long-term relationship between our institutions."

Beyond the immediate restoration of the school’s operational capacity, TECU envisions a comprehensive partnership that extends far beyond financial assistance. The credit union plans to integrate educational programmes focusing on financial literacy, cooperative principles and youth development. This includes potential workshops, mentorship programmes, and specialised financial education initiatives designed to empower students and their families, the release said.

With a rich 80-year history and over 57,000 members, TECU Credit Union has consistently demonstrated a commitment to community development. This partnership with St Peter's Private Primary School represents a strategic approach to nurturing future generations, providing access to educational resources, potential scholarship opportunities and a holistic approach to financial education.