Tancoo claims PNM collapsed as debate ends prematurely

Leader of government business Barry Padarath, left, and Opposition Whip Marvin Gonzales, meet with Speaker Jagdeo Singh during the budget debate on October 17. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo declared "the PNM has fallen" after no opposition MP rose to respond to a government speaker during a marathon budget debate in the House of Representatives around 2 am October 18.

The debate ran from 10 am on October 17 to 2.22 am on October 18, is set to resume on October 21 at 10 am with a detailed examination of revenue and expenditure by the Standing Finance Committee.

The debate had kicked off with opposition leader Pennelope Beckles replying to Tancoo's budget presentation, and the sitting consisted of 14 speakers in all, alternating between opposition and government MPs consecutively until reaching Claxton Bay MP Hansen Narinesingh, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Skills Training.

Speaker Jagdeo Singh congratulated him on his maiden speech and then turned his gaze to the opposition benches for a few seconds.

He then gave the nod to Tancoo to wind up, indicating to the opposition, "No one got up to speak."

Tancoo hit, "The PNM has abdicated its responsibility." He noted Beckles' absence.

He said the PNM had fallen, whereupon MPs engaged in cross-bench barbs. Jagdeo calmed the House.

Tancoo said, "They (opposition) all had the opportunity to talk, and several of them chose not to

"The opposition leader vacated the chamber. She's gone! She has abdicated her responsibility, again, Mr Speaker."

With opposition MPs still seated, he said, "And they run. They have nothing to say.

"They have no choice but to acknowledge this is an excellent budget," Tancoo said. Opposition MPs had spoken for several hours but had run out of things to say.

"This will be one of the shortest wind-ups ever of a national budget because there is nothing to respond to."

While thanking government MPs for their contributions, Tancoo hit, "Members of the opposition ducked and ran, and shirked their responsibility."

House Leader Barry Padarath also chided opposition MPs in a later statement titled, PNM collapses in 2026 budget debate.

"The budget 2026 debate ended abruptly on the very first day of debate as the PNM collapsed, unable to criticise budget 2026 and abdicating their responsibility to speak on behalf of those who elected them."

He said after the speech of the Claxton Bay MP, the seventh government speaker, no member of the PNM stood to debate despite having five members yet to speak.

"Confusion ensued on the PNM bench as the leader of the opposition was absent from the Parliament chamber when some of her senior members refused to stand to continue the budget debate.

"Colm Imbert, Marvin Gonzales, Symon De Nobriga, and Stuart Young all watched on without action as the PNM was called upon to continue the debate."

Padarath said this is a clear demonstration that the PNM has collapsed under the pressure of being unable to analyse and respond to the national budget.