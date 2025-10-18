Shameful walkout by PNM

Speaker Jagdeo Singh - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The PNM's disgraceful walkout of Parliament on October 10 was not an “escalation of tensions,” as a newspaper article suggests; it was a calculated act of political theatre, designed to distract the public from its record of failure, disunity, and hypocrisy.

Speaker Jagdeo Singh has conducted the affairs of Parliament with fairness, firmness, and full adherence to the Standing Orders. His job is not to please the opposition but to uphold the integrity of the House. The PNM’s problem is not with the Speaker’s conduct, it is with accountability and order.

For months, the PNM has been attempting to manufacture a narrative of bias, because it simply cannot handle scrutiny or parliamentary discipline. Every time it is called to order or required to follow procedure, it resorts to tantrums and media theatrics. This latest stunt only exposes its political bankruptcy and lack of leadership.

The portrayal of this walkout as a “months-long escalation” is nothing more than soft journalism serving the opposition’s agenda. Where was this same outrage when former Speakers under the PNM silenced opposition MPs without justification? Where were the headlines when UNC MPs were unfairly ejected?

The truth is, Singh represents a new standard of integrity, one that holds all sides to account equally. His rulings are guided by the Standing Orders, not by political favouritism. And the record will show that he has extended courtesy and patience far beyond what the PNM deserves, given the repeated disrespect for the chair and the institution of Parliament.

The PNM’s walkout was not a protest against bias; it was a cowardly retreat from responsibility. Instead of engaging in debate, presenting facts, or contributing to the nation’s business, its MPs chose the path of noise and nonsense. That is not leadership; it is desperation.

So, let us not allow the PNM’s staged outrage to cloud the truth. The Speaker has upheld the dignity of Parliament. It is the PNM that has dragged it through the mud with its childish antics and political games.

The opposition must learn that democracy is not about walking out; it is about showing up, standing up, and speaking truth with respect for the institutions that serve us all.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima