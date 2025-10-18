Ruling upstages Penny’s budget reply

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles responds to the budget presentation at the Red House, Port of Spain, on October 17. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

IF DAVENDRANATH Tancoo’s budget was a test of his abilities, so, too, was Pennelope Beckles’ historic October 17 parliamentary reply. It was supposed to be a moment for the Arima MP to entrench her status as the PNM’s first female opposition leader. Instead, it was overshadowed by Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali’s remarkable decision to refer Ms Beckles to the privileges committee over a complaint of contempt.

The leader of Balisier House had been expected to lay the foundation for a potential return to power by the PNM. That was always going to be difficult. Even before she spoke, the Prime Minister had on October 13 exploited the fact that the Opposition Leader served in the Keith Rowley administration, saying, “She was there for five years as planning minister – did she plan anything?”

Still, Ms Beckles showed up, dressed in military black and gold, ready to go on the offensive. Yet, if on Monday Mr Tancoo brought poetry, on Friday Ms Beckles brought prose. No fireworks, no bombshells adorned her three-hour speech. She opted for her characteristic, understated style, described the budget as a “con-job,” crunched numbers and prophesied an “economic crisis in the making the likes of which we have not seen in the last 40 years.”

In the end, this was all drowned out by Dr Ali’s ruling, delivered awkwardly just moments after Ms Beckles resumed her seat, on a complaint lodged on October 13 by government whip Barry Padarath stemming from a statement issued by Ms Beckles’ party earlier this month alleging “biased and prejudicial” behaviour by Speaker Jagdeo Singh. Earlier in the sitting, Padarath had also twice invoked standing order 48(6) against her, on one occasion successfully getting her to retract.

To examine this rocky start to the budget debate is to see the seeds of even more tests to come in the 13th Republican Parliament. It’s not just the October 10 shouting match. Many figures in the House, from MPs to presiding officers, are newcomers. Ominous is the recourse, yet again in parliamentary history, to the use of the privileges committee.

And there will be even more trials for Ms Beckles given the lines of attack opened by her reply.

With the UNC inheriting the PNM’s economy, she unconvincingly said the government had wrecked in five months what the PNM did in ten years. She responded to the historic five per cent Tobago allocation by saying the PNM had allocated 6.4 per cent in 2018. But the non-combined figure for 2018 was 4.34 per cent.

Her task was to look forward with insight and to show how she would govern differently from both Ms Persad-Bissessar and Dr Rowley. After Friday’s sitting, she has yet to pass that test.