Relief is here

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: For the first time in almost a decade, on exiting my usual gas station in Fyzabad on the morning of October 16, I actually had a broad smile happily plastered on my face.

Putting $100 in gas in my vehicle a few days ago, the needle on my gas instrument reluctantly moved just a notch. On Thursday I watched that same $100 result in a significant movement to the right.

For clarity, an average $100 investment in gas would normally get me a mere 16.75 litres in super gasoline. On Thursday that same $100 gave rise to 20 litres of precious gasoline, a significant increase for any driver.

For daily commuters, a $1 reduction per litre in the price of gasoline, as announced by the Finance Minister in his budget presentation, is very comforting after years of pain and distress.

I am certain the majority of our beleaguered country will join with me in thanking our Prime Minister for a job well done. Relief is finally here. Thank you!

BARRY S BISSESSAR

Fyzabad