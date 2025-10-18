Penal man dies days after gas tank explosion

Workmen load trucks with cooking gas tanks at the NP distribution centre in Sea Lots, Port of Spain. - File photo

The 28-year-old labourer who was severely injured when a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) tank exploded at his home in Penal last week has died.

Bevaughn Joseph, of Sunrees Road, succumbed to his injuries at the San Fernando General Hospital on October 17.

Joseph had been warded in the intensive care unit since October 13, after a 20-pound gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of his ground-floor apartment home.

Joseph underwent emergency surgery before his condition worsened.

A relative heard the explosion and, upon checking, saw Joseph and his apartment engulfed in flames.

Officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station were alerted, responded and extinguished the blaze.

Investigators later determined that the gas cylinder caused the explosion.

WPC Benjamin of the Penal Police Station is continuing investigations.

Joseph’s death adds to a troubling rise in LPG-related incidents across the country this year.

There have been several explosions resulting in multiple injuries and at least three other fatalities.

On October 16, a day before Joseph’s death, Ramco Industries Ltd issued a media release expressing “deep concern” over the growing number of LPG-related incidents.

The company said investigations into individual cases were ongoing, but noted that the leading causes were defective regulators and hoses.

Ramco urged customers to use only approved equipment, replace regulators every five years and inspect hoses regularly for leaks or damage.

On September 27, Ria George, 45, of Digity Trace in Penal died at the San Fernando General Hospital, nearly two months after being injured in a gas tank explosion at her home.

After George’s death, the National Petroleum Marketing Company advised consumers to test new gas tanks for leaks using soapy water and to report any defects immediately.

Earlier this year, Raquel Babwah, 44, of Claxton Bay, and Naomi Aliyah Mya De Mille,19, of Lopinot, also lost their lives after similar incidents.