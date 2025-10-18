Parliamentarians send Divali greetings to all of Trinidad and Tobago

Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath, from left, House Speaker Jagdeo Singh and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles light deyas to celebrate Divali during a break from the 2026 budget debate in the Rotunda of the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on October 17. - Photos courtesy Parliament's Facebook Page

REFERENCING Lord Krishna's promise to come from time to time to restore righteousness in times of turmoil, Public Utilities Minister and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath drew a direct parallel to the April 28 general election, which saw Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC return to office.

"Mr Speaker, on April 28, Bhawan Krishna did not come himself. He did not send a man. He sent a woman, the embodiment of Mahalakshmi herself that we celebrate during Divali time, to return goodness, prosperity, happiness, the light, the divinity to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago," Padarath sad.

He added that the government recognises that any society that respects women will uphold it.

However, he charged that anywhere society disrespects women, "where we have seen glaring examples of that, even in his own chamber," that society will crumble."

Padarath was speaking during the conclusion of the House of Representatives’ sitting early on October 18, when he offered Divali greetings to the Hindu community.

Divali will be celebrated in Trinidad and Tobago on October 20.

He paid homage to the Hindu deity, the Goddess Lakshmi, who is worshipped and revered, particularly during Divali.

He said Hindus are reminded that the Goddess Lakshmi resides "in our mothers, our grandmothers, our daughters, our sisters and our wives, and also our political leader and the Prime Minister, the honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar."

He called on people to place respect on women, in particular, as the Goddess Lakshmi represents everything good.

"And therefore, once we see everything that is good through the Goddess Lakshmi, we also see everything good in all of our nation's women and throughout the world."

On behalf of the government, he added, "We offer our respect to the feet of the light and the divinity, the embodiment of Mahalakshmi through our honourable Prime Minister, who has restored good governance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

Padarath's message also included a critique of the previous administration, adding: "May the light continue to pervade all of Trinidad and Tobago and continue to remove the darkness that we endured over the last ten years."

Diego Martin West MP Hans Des Vignes also gave greetings, saying it is a holy and sacred period for the Hindu community, as Divali is one of the most auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

He said the holy period is characterised by deep introspection, fasting and preparation.

"As the world over celebrates this festival of Divali, we, in the opposition, extend warm greetings to the Hindu community and to all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago," he said.

"We are truly fortunate to live harmoniously in a multicultural society, a privilege many around the world do not get the pleasure of experiencing. Divali reminds us that no matter our situation, our circumstance, good always triumphs over evil, knowledge over ignorance and righteousness over treachery."

Des Vignes said as deyas are lit across homes and communities, people are reminded of the enduring power of unity, compassion and spiritual enlightenment.

"This year, as we face many social and economic challenges, the lessons of Divali remind us that even in the darkest of times, light will prevail," he said.

"Let us draw inspiration from the sacred festival to reaffirm our commitment to justice, equality and the dignity of all."

He highlighted that Divali offers a powerful message: peace, love, honesty and respect.

He concluded, "May this Divali bring peace, prosperity and renewed purpose to every home. Let us not politicise but continue to celebrate and protect the rich cultural heritage that defines us as a nation."