No incidents reported despite yellow-level weather alerts

There were no adverse weather-related incidents reported up to the afternoon of October 18, despite two yellow-level alerts being in effect for adverse weather and hazardous seas.

The TT Meteorological Service (Met Office) issued an update at 3.30 pm, saying the hazardous alert, which began at 8 pm on October 17 and was set to end at 4 pm on October 18.

The adverse weather alert #2, which started on October 18 at 12 pm, is set to end on October 20 at 10 pm.

The Met Office said showers and isolated thunderstorms occurred across both islands over the last several hours, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds in some areas, with more frequent activity over Tobago.

“The atmosphere remains moist and unstable as an active tropical wave moves across the area,” it said.

“There is a high chance of intermittent rainfall, some of which may be heavy and accompanied by showers and isolated thunderstorms and these conditions are expected to continue through Monday.”

It added that while conditions may briefly ease at times, the atmosphere will remain conducive to impactful weather activity.

It urges people to secure loose outdoor objects.

Drivers and residents in flood-prone areas should remain alert and exercise caution.

“Be aware of your surroundings and changing weather conditions. Take necessary precautions to mitigate potential impacts.”

Despite the alerts, there have been no reports of weather-related incidents.

On October 17, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has been urging the public to remain vigilant.

In a social media post, the ministry reminded people that “your safety starts with awareness and preparedness.”

It encouraged the public to stay informed, identify nearby emergency shelters, and know their Disaster Management Co-ordinating Unit hotline numbers.

The ministry also advised residents to avoid flooded areas, refrain from attempting to cross flowing waters, and follow evacuation orders if issued.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) echoed the call for preparedness, urging people to “use the time to prepare.”

The ODPM also issued specific guidance for persons with disabilities, encouraging them to create an emergency kit and make a personal safety plan.

It also called on people to ensure all necessary equipment, such as wheelchairs, hearing aids, glasses, or canes, is accessible in case of an emergency.