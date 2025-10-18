Guns, drugs seized, suspects held in nationwide exercises

A pistol and ammunition recovered in the Central Division. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Anti-crime exercises nationwide resulted in multiple seizures, including a high-powered rifle, and arrests on October 17, ahead of the Divali holiday weekend.

In the San Juan police district, police seized a high-powered rifle hidden under a galvanised sheet during a search in the Mt Hope Ext area.

According to a police statement on October 18, officers of the Morvant Police District also searched buildings on Seventh and Ninth Avenues, Malick, Barataria in response to recent reports of Facebook marketplace robberies.

Police stopped and searched several vehicles, issuing six fixed penalty notices to drivers.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Division, intelligence-led operations targeting known offenders resulted in the arrest of a male suspect for the possession of 135 grammes of marijuana.

The police also recovered a gun on Lengua Road, Moruga.

In the Port of Spain Division, a roving street check operation covering Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, Picton, and other areas led to the arrest of one person for possession of a gun and ammunition.

Also, an intelligence-driven exercise led by the Special Investigations Unit in the Central Division led to the discovery of ten rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, one air rifle, two rifle scopes, and two imitation guns during a search at Max Murphy Street in Chaguanas.

Three occupants of the premises were detained pending further enquiries.

The police said these co-ordinated operations are expected to continue over the long holiday weekend and form part of the service’s ongoing commitment to disrupt criminal networks, remove illegal guns from communities, and enhance public safety nationwide.