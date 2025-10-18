Give top jobs toqualified citizens

THE EDITOR: No audited documents for nine years for CAL (Caribbean Airlines Ltd), which now joins T&TEC, TSTT and WASA, all government companies that have been losing taxpayers' money every year, and in some cases are overstaffed, and nothing is being done to end the losses.

Give the top jobs at these companies to, first, experienced, qualified citizens of TT, or secondly to foreigners who know how to run an efficient and profitable organisation – but not to a friend of a friend.

PATRICIA BLADES

via e-mail