First-time masquerader cops Tobago Carnival Monarch title

Ayanna Nedd portraying Seraphina – Dark Angel of the Green Veil who was crowned the winner. - PHOTO BY ALVA VIARRUEL

Tobago October Carnival Monarchs of Mas 2025 winner Ayanna Nedd described her win as "a bit unreal."

Nedd captivated the audience and the judges' approval with her portrayal of Seraphina – Dark Angel of The Green Veil at Market Square, Scarborough.

“This is my very first time creating mas. I just decided to try my hand at it as I know I am creative, and I felt like​ it’s something I should at least try. Eventually winning, I’m still in disbelief.”

She said the experience brought her out of her comfort zone.

“I am extremely shy. I am usually behind the scenes creating the magic. Honestly, I was terrified."

She said when she went on stage, she told herself she had to perform and not let her hard work go to waste.

"I am great at​ ​creating stories. I believe it’s the little details that matter most, and I think that is what made the difference with my portrayal.”​

She graced the stage as the tenth contestant, secured a total of 438 points, and walked away with $15,000 prize.

THA Secretary with responsibility for Culture and Antiquities, Zorisha Hackett, presented the prize.

“When I heard that she made this costume herself – we know she’s a creative, creative at heart – so when I heard that she made it herself and I followed the story, I was like, wow. Just by showing up here with your own creations speaks wonders.”

In second place with 422 points was Dannel Salvary with his portrayal of The Vengeance of Moko, while third place was Nicole Moses-Beckles with her portrayal of Queen Island Jewel – Celebration of the Majesty of Tobago.