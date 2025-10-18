Enterprise man killed, another wounded in traffic ambush

A late-night ambush along Enterprise Street, Chaguanas, left one man dead and another injured on October 17.

The deadly attack occurred around 10.40 pm and was captured on CCTV footage.

Labourer Andy Antonio Gormandy, 39, of Bhagaloo Street, Enterprise, was killed when a gunman opened fire on the Hyundai Tucson as it stopped in traffic.

Another male occupant, 32, from Crown Trace, Enterprise managed to escape from the vehicle but was shot and later hospitalised.

According to the police, Gormandy was driving along Enterprise Street when a gold Nissan Almera stopped in front of him.

Cars were parked on both sides of the street, creating a single lane.

In front of the Almera, two cars were reversing to allow it to pass.

A man dressed in dark clothing ran toward the driver's side of the SUV and opened fire inside, hitting Gormandy.

The other occupant reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran, but was shot.

He was later dropped off at the Chaguanas Health Facility and then transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The killer reportedly arrived and fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officers from the Central Division Task Force (Area North) were among the first responders.

On arrival, they found the SUV parked with its headlights on and engine idling. Gormandy was motionless, slumped inside.

Investigators recovered 20 spent 9mm shells and two live rounds at the scene.

Police said Gormandy had pending court matters related to gun offences.

Other police from the Central Division as well as from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, visited and gathered evidence.