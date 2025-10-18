Eggless red velvet cake

Eggless red velvet cake - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

​There’s something amazing about red velvet cake; the vibrant colour, tender crumb and subtle cocoa flavour make every bite irresistible. I love this eggless version because it’s simple to make at home while still tasting indulgent. This cake is perfect for sharing or enjoying as a special treat. At Unicakery, we teach recipes like this and many more in our workshops and courses, giving you the skills to create stunning, delicious cakes with confidence.

Eggless red velvet cake (half batch)

Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

¾ cup buttermilk (can substitute with almond milk)

1½ tsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp vegetable oil

¾ tbsp distilled white vinegar (can substitute with apple cider vinegar)

1 tsp red gel food colouring

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and grease one 8-inch round cake pan or line with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder until evenly combined.

In a separate bowl, mix the buttermilk (or almond milk), vanilla, oil, vinegar (or apple cider vinegar) and red gel food colouring until smooth.

Gradually fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, mixing gently until just combined. Avoid over-mixing to keep the cake tender.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

Chef's note

Did you know there’s a common misconception that red velvet cake is simply chocolate cake dyed red? The truth is a bit more interesting. Red velvet cake originated in the US during the early 20th century and became popular through the “velvet” cake trend, which highlighted its soft, fine crumb. Traditionally, the reddish hue came from a reaction between natural cocoa and acidic ingredients like buttermilk or vinegar, rather than food colouring. Over time, the vibrant red we see today became a signature feature of this classic, indulgent dessert and is achieved through the addition of red food colouring.

About the author

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com.