Divali sweets

Barfi - Photo by Wendy Rahamut

On Monday Hindus in Trinidad and Tobago and across the world celebrate the festival of Divali and as with most religious festivals the fasting period culminates with a wonderful celebration which is always highlighted with wonderful food and sweets.

Being such an integrated nation, we in TT celebrate each other’s religious festivals so most of us prepare special and delicious treats to enjoy on these occasions.

Here are some of my favourite sweets for you to try this weekend.

Deep fried Indian cookies with cardamom and cinnamon -

Shakkar para

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp vegetable shortening

2 tsp unsalted butter

1½ tsp cardamom seeds – ground or a mixture of ground cinnamon and cardamom

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

In a small saucepan combine the sugar with the water and bring to a boil.

Cook over low heat until sugar is dissolved, add the spices and turn off heat.

In a large bowl sift flour, add butter and shortening and rub into the flour until mixture resembles fine crumbs, you may use a pastry blender or your fingers for this step.

Add the syrup, (ensure that the syrup is still hot) and gather the flour into a ball, knead gently for a minute.

Lightly flour a work surface and divide the flour into 4 balls. Meanwhile heat oil in a deep fryer.

Roll each ball into a 6-inch circle or until ¼ inch thick, taking care not to use too much dry flour while rolling the cookie dough, as this will toughen the cookies. Using a sharp knife cut the cookies into diamond shapes 1¼ inch wide.

Fry the cookies for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden in colour.

Drain on paper towels and before serving dust them with powdered sugar.

These cookies will keep for about 1 week in an airtight container.

Barfi

2 cups granulated sugar

¾ cup water

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 lb full cream powdered milk

1 cup thick or heavy cream

Hundreds and thousands (Sprinkles)

Grease a 9x9 inch glass dish.

Combine sugar, water and ginger in small sauce pan.

Boil for about 10 minutes, just until sugar spins a thread.

Combine powdered milk with cream, mix thoroughly.

Pass this mixture through a sieve.

Pour sugar syrup into milk mixture, mix well.

Press mixture into dish using the back of a spoon.

Decorate with Hundreds and thousands

When cool, cut into squares.

Makes 2 dozen

Gulab jamoon

4 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 cup butter

½ cup evaporated milk

1 14 oz can condensed milk

Oil for frying

Place flour and spices into a bowl, add butter and rub into flour, add both milks and knead to a smooth and stiff dough.

Pinch off about two inch pieces of dough and roll to a ball, taper the ends until you have and oblong shape, then roll the ends further almost to a point.

Heat oil in a deep pot or wok and carefully deep fry until dark golden brown, use a medium heat here or your dough will burn.

Drain and coat with sugar syrup turning to coat until sugar crystallises.

