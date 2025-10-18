N Touch
Divali Nagar comes to a close

Arkash and Sheetal Carl & Group perform on the Divali Nagar main stage in Chaguanas on October 16. - Photo by Innis Francis
THE nine nights of the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar come to a close on October 19.

Among those attending were President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is carded to speak on the closing night.

On October 20 TT will celebrate the festival of lights by cooking many Indian dishes and delicacies and lighting thousand of deyas.

Here are some photos from the Divali Nagar celebrations in Chaguanas.

Ariya Gobin, left, and Amara Persad show off their freshly-painted mehndi (henna designs) at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 16. - Photo by Innis Francis

Dancers from the Bollywood Dance Company on stage at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 16. - Photo by Innis Francis

Chutney singer Katelin Sultan, who was recently welcomed as bmobile's youngest brand ambassador, interacts with visitors at the company’s booth during the Divali Nagar. - Photo courtesy TSTT

Dancers from the Bollywood Dance Company on stage at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 16. - Photo by Innis Francis

