Divali Nagar comes to a close

Arkash and Sheetal Carl & Group perform on the Divali Nagar main stage in Chaguanas on October 16. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE nine nights of the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar come to a close on October 19.

Among those attending were President Christine Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is carded to speak on the closing night.

On October 20 TT will celebrate the festival of lights by cooking many Indian dishes and delicacies and lighting thousand of deyas.

Here are some photos from the Divali Nagar celebrations in Chaguanas.