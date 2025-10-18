Defence Force leaders get instruments of appointment

From left, Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge, Captain Ahkenathon Issac, commanding officer of the Coast Guard, Col Dwayne Edwards, commanding officer of the Regiment, Commodore Don Polo, Chief of Defence Staff, Attorney General John Jeremie SC, and Roger Alexander, Minister of Homeland Security. -

The Office of the Attorney General has confirmed that instruments of appointment were presented to senior officers of the TT Defence Force (TTDF) earlier in the week.

According to a media release issued on the afternoon of October 18, the instruments of appointment were presented "in keeping with the government's commitment to enhancing national security."

Acting on the advice of the government, President Christine Kangaloo appointed Commodore Don Polo as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the TTDF.

She also promoted Col Dwayne Edwards as commanding officer of the TT Regiment and Captain Ahkenathon Issac as commanding officer of the TT Coast Guard.

It added that Attorney General John Jeremie SC, Defence Minister Wayne Sturge and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander presented the instruments at the Office of the Attorney General at Government Plaza, Richmond Street in Port-of-Spain.

No further information was given in the release.

Former commanding officer of the TT Regiment, Col Keston Charles, in a Facebook post on the TT Regiment's page on October 17, praised officers for their "unwavering dedication, professionalism, and support" during his tenure.

Charles was appointed to the role on July 10, 2023, and amid leadership changes, in August, was briefly sent on over 600 days of leave. The decision was rescinded within 24 hours.

In his farewell message, Charles said he had "full confidence" in Edwards' abilities as he assumes this role.

Meanwhile, Polo's elevation to CDS on October 7 followed the revocation of Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel's appointment by President Kangaloo, acting on the advice of the Sturge after consultation with the Prime Minister.