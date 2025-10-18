Darren "Sheppy" Shepherd turns Naparima Bowl into church

Darren 'Sheppy" Shepherd performs at his Sheppy Give Thanks concert. - Photos by Yvonne Webb

Panman Darren "Sheppy" Shepherd transformed the Naparima Bowl amphitheatre into a sanctuary of praise and gratitude on October 10 at his Sheppy Give Thanks concert.

The evening was a heartfelt blend of ministry through word, music and song – a gathering where gospel met steel and faith resonated through every note.

Sharing the stage with Sheppy were a host of talented gospel artistes, including the St Hilaire Brothers from Point Fortin, Renee Fortune and her band, violinist Anslem Walters, Lois Lewis and her Jeunes Agape Choir, Ancil Valley, Kizzie Huggins, Yah Yah, Michael Dingwell – who both played saxophone and sang – and vocalist Raquel. Together, they used their gifts to do exactly what the concert’s title invited: Give Thanks.

As its name suggests, Sheppy Give Thanks was more than just a concert. It was a mission. The event supported Court Shamrock, a home for socially displaced men. Patrons were asked to bring donations of non-perishable items for the home and tickets were priced at an accessible $50.

One of the residents, acclaimed violinist Anslem Walters who has fallen on hard times, was among the guests artiste, loudly applauded for his amazing performance of The Prayer and Wind Beneath My Wings. He also sang a verse of The Goodness of God, to demonstrate his gratitude for the support he has received to turn his life around.

Sheppy said the $50 price was intentional to be accessible to everyone.

Yet, despite the modest ticket price and noble cause, only about one-third of the amphitheatre's seats were filled.

Still, the spirit of the evening was undimmed.

Valley, who delivered both song and message, reflected on the story of the ten lepers healed by Jesus – of whom only one returned to give thanks.

Reverend Mark Samuel built on that reflection, likening Sheppy to that one grateful leper.

“This concert,” Rev Samuel said, “was not for entertainment, not for likes, not for fortune – but from a genuine desire by my brother Darren to give thanks for all that God has done for him.”

He referenced the Apostle Paul’s letters written from prison, urging believers to rejoice despite hardship.

“How many of us,” Rev Samuel asked, “are imprisoned in one way or another – emotionally, physically, mentally – and find it hard to rejoice or say thank you because we are hurting or struggling? Darren is like Paul. Despite his own struggles, he called us all out here tonight to rejoice.”

Rev Samuel described Sheppy as “a humble servant, a son of the soil, gifted by God with the talent to play the national instrument – not for himself, but for others.”

He challenged the audience: “Whatever prison you may find yourself in, do not let it lock you away so tightly that you can’t utter those two words – Thank You.”

Sheppy, who serves as managing and musical director of NLCB Fonclaire and Fusion Steel, said that the idea for the concert was born in July 2024 during one of his early morning walks at the Brian Lara Stadium.

He was preparing for the third edition of Sheppy The Concert and browsing YouTube for music when, as he recalled, “a series of gospel songs came on – Who I Am, Blessed, I Just Want to Praise Him, No Greater God, Goodness of God. Then I heard a voice – deep, driven, stern – saying, ‘If you forget me, I will forget you.’ I was alone.”

When the same experience occurred again days later, Sheppy took it as divine instruction. The Give Thanks concert was born.

Although the event was delayed due to his time abroad in Canada, Sheppy said everything fell into place just as it was meant to.

“I was told exactly who to call,” he said. “And everyone who’s here tonight – every single one – was supposed to be here. I recall when I called every one of them said ‘Sheppy I am there’ and I thank them for saying that.’”

He also expressed gratitude to the audience for their support and for their donations to Court Shamrock.

“This one was personal for me,” Sheppy admitted. “There were many obstacles, especially in the last couple of weeks. We could have done better in marketing, but I thank God it all worked out.”

Looking Ahead, Sheppy said he was undeterred by the smaller-than-expected turnout and announced that Give Thanks will not be a one-off event.

“Good things come in threes,” he said with a smile. “Just like my Sheppy The Concert series. I’ll be repeating Give Thanks two more times. This has to be a trilogy. So I’m booking October 18, 2026, for part two – right here at the Naparima Bowl, which seems to be the place of choice.”

In 2022 Queen Elizabeth II, as Head of the Commonwealth, recognised Sheppy for his exceptional voluntary service through pan music education programmes that have reached over 1,000 young people and seniors via Fonclaire.

He received the 220th Commonwealth Points of Light Award, presented by British High Commissioner Harriet Cross on behalf of the Queen at Fonclaire’s base on Claire and Fonrose Streets in San Fernando.

For Sheppy, Give Thanks was not just a concert – it was an act of worship, a testimony and a reminder that even in the midst of struggle, gratitude remains the sweetest song a pan can play.