Carter swims to World Cup 50m freestyle bronze

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. - (FILE PHOTO)

Ace swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to his second 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup medal when he captured bronze in the men’s 50-metre freestyle event at leg two in Westmont, Illinois, USA, on October 17.

After producing the fastest qualifying time of 20.97 seconds in the heats, Carter improved on his performance in the final, swimming out of lane four, and clocked 20.89s.

Despite his better effort in the medal race, the Canadian pair of Ilya Kharun (20.72s) and Josh Liendo (20.87s) also lowered their qualifying times to pip Carter, and win gold and silver, respectively.

In the heats, Carter also swam out of lane four of heat six, and was fastest to the finish line ahead of Kharun (21.18s).

Additionally, on October 18, the TT swimmer advanced to the men’s 50m backstroke medal race after topping heat five of six. Carter was fastest to the wall in 23.04s, and second overall in the qualifying heats.

Only Hungarian Hubert Kos bettered his time in the heats. Carter vies for a medal at 7.33 pm (TT time).

Carter also opted out of the men’s 100m freestyle heats on October 18.

In the opening leg of the World Cup last weekend in Indiana, Carter earned 50m backstroke bronze, and was fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.