Budget debate comes to an abrupt end

Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath- File photo by Angelo Marcelle

LEADER of Government Business Barry Padarath has accused the PNM of “abdicating their responsibility to speak on behalf of those who elected them.”

He did so in a Facebook post after five opposition MPs failed to contribute to the debate on the budget on October 17. This brought the debate to an abrupt end.

Padarath, the Minister of Public Utilities and Couva South MP, said after Claxton Bay MP Hansen Narinesingh’s contribution, the seventh government speaker, no member of the PNM stood to debate despite having five members yet to speak.

He claimed, “Confusion ensued on the PNM bench as the Leader of the Opposition was absent from the Parliament when some of her senior members refused to stand to continue the budget debate.”

Padarath further claimed that MPs Colm Imbert, Marvin Gonzales, Simon De Nobriga and Stuart Young all watched on without action as the PNM was called upon to continue the debate.

“This is a clear demonstration that the PNM has collapsed under the pressure of being unable to analyse and respond to the national budget.”

He said the government looks forward to the commencement of the Standing Finance Committee on October 21.

The PNM, meanwhile, is expected to host a news conference at Balisier House, Port of Spain, at noon on October 18, to address the issue.