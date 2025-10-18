Ag CoP: No officials in 'safe houses' after US Embassy alert

Acting CoP Junior Benjamin -

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin says tactical units of the police are on heightened alert following a US Embassy notice, but denied that any public officials have been placed in "safe houses."

"I want to debunk the idea of people in safe houses. There is absolutely no truth so far, from our investigations into that."

He advised the public to get their information only from a notable source.

There have been unverified reports online suggesting that the Prime Minister, Attorney General, and US Embassy officials have been relocated to safe houses.

This US Embassy alert all comes against the continued build-up of US military forces in the South Caribbean, purportedly on anti-narcotics trafficking patrols that saw the obliteration of about five small boats and a narco-submarine off the coast of Venezuela, which has left 29 people dead.

President Trump's designation of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a narco-terrorist – with a US$50 million bounty on his head – has fed speculation that the US might be set on regime change in Caracas.

Benjamin, in a phone call on October 18, told Newsday the police were on a heightened alert but said members of the public had nothing to fear.

This sentiment was also expressed by Defence Minister Wayne Sturge in a brief text message to Newsday, saying, "The Trinidadian public needn't worry."

Benjamin said after talks with the Ministry of Homeland Security, the police had acted on intelligence in the recent US advisory and bearing in mind that TT was in a state of emergency. "We recognised it is in the best interest of TT to ensure tactical units have been placed on high alert. He said he had met with the head of the tactical unit.

"I want to state there is absolutely no need for panic in TT. We have not seen anything to warrant panic."

He said the police service's heightened alert was just "a precautionary measure."

In a social media post on October 18, the US Embassy advised US nationals to be on alert and urged them to avoid visiting US facilities in this country.

"Due to a heightened state of alert, please avoid and refrain from visiting all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago through the holiday weekend."

The embassy advised US nationals on actions to take.

"Avoid all US government facilities in Trinidad and Tobago. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor reputable news outlets."

It said US citizens seeking travel to the US must have a valid US passport.

"Report any suspicious activity to local authorities.

"Please tell your US citizen friends and family to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (step.state.gov ) so that they may receive these alerts and updates too."

Opposition MP Stuart Young, in a Facebook post, called on Prime Minister, as head of the Cabinet and Chair of the National Security Council, to address the country in light of the "growing concerns of uncertainty.

"It is the Prime Minister’s responsibility to address the nation immediately and provide the population with information and reassurance. Do your job, Madame Prime Minister."