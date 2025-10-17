Venezuela ambassador: Many may perish in US action

Venezuelan Ambassador Alvaro Sanchez Cordero. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Venezuela's ambassador to TT Alvaro Sanchez Cordero has condemned the US strike on October 15, which reportedly killed two Trinidadians and four others on a vessel said to be carrying narcotics.

​Cordero said while the incident was tragic, it was an inevitable result of the US government’s consistent violation of international law.

This is the fifth strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela, taking the death toll close to 30.

​"The very unfortunate consequence is that human beings, wherever the country there may be from, may perish," he told Newsday after presenting Venezuela vs Drug Trafficking: A History of Achievements and Commitment at UWI on October 16.

​During the presentation, he expressed Venezuela’s commitment to combat drug trafficking and refuted US President Donald Trump’s claims of rampant narco-trafficking in the country.

​His presentation said that statistically, Venezuela cannot be classified as a drug-producing country, as only 40 per cent of the territory’s 90.64 million hectares of land has been classified as drug-producing.

​The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime report done on Venezuela in 2025 found that the country was not a major drug trafficking route and only five per cent of the drugs coming from the region came from Venezuela. That compares to the 87 per cent that the report says is trafficked off the costs of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

The report said only eight per cent of drugs trafficked are transported in the Caribbean region.

​"We are a peaceful people," he said

​"34 million Venezuelans who live peacefully in Venezuela. You go there now and people are going to school, working, enjoying life and we want nothing to do with war or confrontation…but it seems like the US is following their greed and their ambition for control.

​"We've been irrationally targeted in a military way, simply because in this case, the US is going after our oil and gas and our natural resources, but we are human beings."

​Venezuela stands as having the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Executive member of the Assembly of Caribbean People, David Abdulah, also commented on the alleged death of TT nationals during the strike.

​"We don’t know what they were doing, but, regardless, nobody has the right to engage in extrajudicial killings. Even in open warfare between two states, you can capture enemy soldiers but you cannot line them up on a wall and execute them," he said at a media conference at the Queen's Park Savannah, opposite the US embassy, in Port of Spain, on October 16.

Abdulah said, "It is a war crime according to the Geneva Convention. Even if they were engaged in criminal activity, we don’t know, because dead men tell no tales, and there’s no evidence.

"Trump thinks that because he can deploy 10,000 military personnel, bombers, fighter jets, naval ships, a nuclear submarine, drones and guided missiles, that he has the right to kill people in this world. And we say no, the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace."

He called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to withdraw statements that the continued strikes are an attack on narco trafficking.

"Because if there is a military strike against Venezuela, if there is an attempt to assassinate president Maduro, as has been reported and Trump has not denied, then the whole narrative of this being about narco trafficking is shown to be a lie – that story has collapsed and we therefore cannot support US military intervention in this region."

In September 2024, the US State Department denied allegations the CIA was involved in an alleged assassination plot against Maduro.

Abdulah also encouraged collaboration in maintaining regional peace, especially among Caricom members.

He encouraged calls for Caricom chair, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, to hold an emergency meeting.