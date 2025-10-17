Trini Cooking with Natasha adds creative twist to Divali sweets

BAVINA SOOKDEO

For food content creator and culinary influencer Natasha Laggan, Divali has always been more than a festival – it’s a feeling. The flickering of deyas, the laughter drifting from the kitchen, the soul-touching scents of ghee, geera and sweet rice – these are the moments that shaped the 42-year-old’s love for food and her identity as a Trinidad and Tobago national of Indian heritage.

Laggan told Newsday that Divali has always been close to her heart. She describes it as a celebration filled with warmth, tradition and togetherness. “I used to eagerly help my mum in the kitchen, preparing the feast with care, then dress up in vibrant Indian attire, ready to welcome our guests.”

Today, Laggan has turned that early passion into a culinary brand that bridges tradition and modernity for hundreds of thousands of followers across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond. Originally from Couva, she relocated to the US in 2009 after marrying. Through her Trini Cooking with Natasha platforms, she shares recipes that honour Indo-Caribbean heritage while daring to experiment with global influences.

And this Divali, she’s doing just that – preserving the comfort of familiar flavours while adding her signature creative twist. This year, she’s introducing a lineup that includes matcha barfi, beetroot barfi, kurma barfi bark and Dubai barfi bar, alongside her viral hit from last year, fried barfi.

“These are my top contenders,” she said with a laugh. “Let’s see which ones make it through the taste test and earn a permanent spot on the Divali dessert table.”

A celebration of abundance

While Divali is rooted in the triumph of light over darkness, for Laggan it is also a celebration of abundance – of food, faith and family. The season brings with it not just ritual, but rhythm: days of preparation, cooking, cleaning, decorating and praying.

“As much as I love the sweets, my true favourites are the savoury dishes,” she added with a smile. “Soft, flaky buss-up shut paired with pumpkin, channa and aloo, spicy mango

talkari and of course, the essential mother-in-law – it’s not a Divali meal without it. Then I always add a fresh salad to round it all out.”

The Laggan household’s Divali table reflects both her mother’s traditional touches and her own creative instincts. She recalled with affection her fondest memories rooted in the kitchen with her mother. “Even the mishaps made it special – like the time our phulourie exploded, or the anticipation of watching the

phaag (sugar syrup)

thicken just right to coat the kurma” she laughed. “The house would fill with the scent of sweets and after puja, we’d finally sit down and savour every bite. Those moments were pure joy,” she reminisced.

Striking a culinary balance

Laggan has built her culinary identity on that balance – never losing sight of where she came from while constantly exploring new possibilities.

“I love sharing traditional recipes, but I’m also known for pushing boundaries with bold, unexpected desserts” she explained. “For me, it’s all about striking a balance: honouring tradition while exploring new ideas.”

She noted that experimenting is part of the fun, and she especially enjoys crafting innovative sweets that are perfect for special occasions like weddings and functions. “These aren’t typically used for offerings, which gives me the freedom to be playful and inventive” she added.

Beyond the festivities

For Laggan, growing up in Trinidad, Divali wasn’t just an annual event – it was an experience that imprinted itself on her senses. “As a child, I looked forward to visiting Divali Nagar during primary school, soaking in the vibrant energy, the lights and of course, the food,” she said. “Every year, I looked forward to indulging in a new Divali outfit, feeling festive and radiant.”

Beyond the festivities, Laggan’s approach to Divali has always been deeply spiritual. As a young girl, she performed her own prayers to Mother Lakshmi (Hindu goddess of wealth and prosperity) without a pundit – a practice she continues today. “It’s something very personal to me,” she shared. “Now my husband and son join me in that tradition. It’s our quiet way of giving thanks and inviting light into our home” she related.

For many households today, preparing an elaborate Divali feast can feel daunting. Between work, parenting and endless to-do lists, some may find themselves tempted to skip the cooking altogether. Laggan’s message to them? Simplify – and savour the moment.

“If Divali feels overwhelming, my advice is to keep it simple and celebrate in a way that feels manageable,” she said. “The core offering is sweet rice – start there. Make a small batch for puja and cook just a few favourite dishes. You don’t need to go all out.”

Her approach is rooted in practicality – and experience. “I always prep the day before: chopping onions, peppers, garlic and getting all the vegetables ready so cooking is easier. I remember one year I only made baigan choka, tomato choka, sada roti and sweet rice – it was a beautifully simple Divali.”

What matters most, she says, is intention: lighting your deyas, pausing to give thanks and spending time with loved ones. “Light your deyas, soak in the moment and enjoy the night,” she said. “As the years go by, you can gradually build your menu and traditions at your own pace.”

“Food during Divali is far more than just a feast – it's a vessel of memory, tradition and connection” she said. “In essence, food it is a celebration of heritage, creativity and togetherness. It nourishes not just the body, but the spirit of the festival itself.”

Balancing life as a mother, wife and full-time content creator, Laggan keeps grounded with a clear schedule. She films and edits while her husband and son are at work and school, then shifts her focus to family time. Her husband, whom she calls her “unofficial brand manager,” helps with e-mails and social media. Evenings are for shared meals and laughter, while weekends are mostly for family. “Some days I take a ten-minute break of silence – no phones, no messages – just to breathe,” she said. “Even a movie or a simple game of all fours helps me relax.”

Divali message

For Divali, Laggan sent out this message to her followers: “Whether you celebrate or not, embrace the joy, the lights, the food and the togetherness,” she said. And if you’re not cooking, Laggan stated, “Even better – just enjoy the feast and festivities!”

For those celebrating and handling all the preparations, she advises you to just take a breath. “Start early, plan ahead and pace yourself so you can truly enjoy the evening – lighting deyas with your loved ones and soaking in the magic” she advised. Laggan said one of her favourite moments is watching the children light deyas and playing with starlights as it brings back beautiful childhood memories.

She paused, then added a reminder of the festival’s deeper meaning: “At its heart, Divali is about light triumphing over darkness and good prevailing over evil. It’s a time to reflect, renew and rejoice. Wishing you all a Divali filled with warmth, laughter and light.”

Natasha Laggan shared some of her new Divali recipes with us:

Barfi kurma bark

Serves 10

Ingredients

10 oz white vanilla melting wafers

½ cup crumbled barfi

½ cup crumbled kurma

1 tbsp rainbow sprinkles

Method

Lightly grease a sheet tray with ghee.

Melt wafers according to package instructions and spread over the tray in a thin layer.

Top with kurma, barfi and sprinkles.

Refrigerate until set.

Break into chunks, serve.

Keep in a cool place.

Matcha kurma

Makes 100 pcs

Ingredients

2 cups packed all-purpose flour

½ tsp cardamom powder

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp matcha powder

2 tbsp cold unsalted butter

2 tbsp fresh ginger

2 tbsp condensed milk

few drops green food colouring - optional

6 cups oil for frying

½ tsp matcha powder - additional

For the coating

¼ cup water

1 cup sugar

Method

To flour add cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg mixing to combine.

Add butter and rub into the flour until it resembles fine bread crumbs.

Add condensed milk, ginger and mix in.

Add water in small amounts to create a shaggy dough.

Now drop in a few drops of food colouring, then continue to add water and knead into a very firm dough.

Roll out dough to ¼ inch thickness and cut into thin strips.

Fry on medium low heat for 15 mins until golden.

Drain and set aside.

Bring water and sugar to boil in a saucepan. stir while boiling to make sure sugar is dissolved.

Boil until the sugar starts to crystallise on the inside of the pot.

Pour over kurma, give it one toss and then sprinkle ½ tsp matcha powder all over. Continue to mix until sugar is dry.

Cool and enjoy.

Beetroot barfi

Makes 49 squares

Ingredients

2 tbsp beetroot juice

4 cups full cream powder milk

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp ginger

2 tbsp nestle cream

½ cup sliced almonds

1 cup icing sugar/powdered sugar

¼ cup hot water

Extra sliced almonds for topping

Method

In a big bowl combine milk powder, ghee, ginger and nestle cream. Mix until completely dry.

Sift mixture discarding lumps.

To sifted mixture mix in ½ cup sliced almonds and sift in icing sugar, mix to combine.

Add beet juice and 1 tbsp hot water a little at a time until the milk comes together and can hold the shape when squeezed between your palm. Do not add anymore hot water.

Pour onto a greased sheet tray, spread out into a smooth layer ½-1 inch thick.

Top with sliced almonds and press down.

Allow to set for a few hours.

Cut into blocks, serve.