Tobago’s historic allocation

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Faith Ayoung

EVER SINCE the statutory entity known as the Dispute Resolution Committee in 2000 recommended a base range of between 4.03 per cent and 6.9 per cent of the national budget for Tobago, the island has consistently received the bare minimum. So, Davendranath Tancoo’s five per cent allocation, which amounts to $2.96 billion, is unprecedented.

It’s an increase in both percentage and real terms: Tobago received 4.35 per cent or $2.6 billion in Colm Imbert’s last budget in 2024; the year prior it was 4.7 per cent or $2.59 billion. Mr Tancoo’s allocation is also more than allocations past under the first Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration. Changed forever is budget orthodoxy.

Ministerial spending on Tobago is also up. After remaining flat for two years at $678.5 million, Mr Tancoo pushes it to $763 million, a 12.5 per cent increase. This has led him to boast that the overall spending is 6.3 per cent or $3.72 billion. That’s true, but the committee recommendation refers explicitly to “recurrent and development allocations,” not ministerial heads, which do not fall under the purview of the Tobago House of Assembly. Nonetheless, a practice has developed under successive governments to conflate overall spending in this way, arguably reflecting the unitary state’s total contribution.

Nonetheless, Minority Leader Kelvon Morris this week knocked the budget as “smoke and mirrors,” citing a decreased development spending allocation of $201.5 million and Mr Tancoo’s failure to break down the $2.96 billion. But the problem with Mr Morris’s critique is that the same development spending had been decreasing under the PNM. Last year, it was $205 million – only marginally higher than this year’s; years prior, it fell from $300 million in 2022 to $260 million in 2023.

And the Draft Estimates of Expenditure tabled in the House on October 13 clearly disaggregate the $2.96 billion figure as comprising $2.74 billion in recurrent expenditure, $201 million for development and $28.5 million for Tobago’s Central Administrative Services.

The heightened allocation is a golden opportunity for Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as well as a challenge. What looks good on paper may not necessarily translate into tangible improvements. The bulk of the increase, $333.5 million, is in recurrent expenditure. As with the overall budget ethos, Mr Tancoo is betting on state department spending and institutional strengthening enabling economic growth.

However, the UNC’s move to increase the allocation, after years in which the PNM hemmed and hawed, is also calculated to put the opposition party on the back foot. While draft Tobago legislation had proposed a higher percentage allocation, Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles will in her budget response today, October 17, be under pressure to explain the failure of the last PNM administration to go significantly beyond the bare minimum.