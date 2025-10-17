Theron Shaw presents Sankofa on October 19

Theron Shaw -

Guitarist, composer and arranger Theron Shaw returns to the stage this October to present Sankofa – a reflective and soul-stirring concert experience, celebrating his musical journey, creativity and the enduring spirit of Trinidad and Tobago’s music.

The performance takes place on October 19 at 7 pm at Kafé Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

A media release said, rooted in the African (Akan) concept of “Sankofa,” which means “to go back and fetch it,” Shaw – who began playing the guitar at age 11 – uses this performance to look back on his enviable music career as a performer and educator and honour the milestones of his musical life. October also happens to be his birth month.

“As a firm believer in the Sankofa ideology, I felt it was a good theme for me to use as a springboard to reflect on some of the work I’ve done along the way,” Shaw explains. “I have always felt like I should be doing much more, but this concert is also about acknowledging my journey for what it inherently is, and giving myself a gift, even while humbly sharing it with others.”

Known for his fusion of Caribbean rhythms, jazz influences and original compositions, Shaw will spotlight his music – revisited and reimagined – with fresh elements and daring new arrangements that not only demonstrate his evolution as a composer and arranger, but also pay homage to some of TT’s finest such as the Mighty Shadow, Ras Shorty I, André Tanker and Len "Boogsie" Sharpe.

Sankofa will also feature a stellar cast of musicians and friends of the Howard University alumnus on show night – artistes who have collaborated with Shaw or entrusted him with arrangements over the years. The lineup includes Caribbean jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford, calypso singer Krisson Joseph, violinist Simon Browne, classical guitarist John Hussain and saxophonist Michelle Henry, the release said.

They will be joined by Shaw’s backing quartet: celebrated master percussionist Tamba Gwindi, Rodney Harris (keyboards), André Jack (electric bass) and Jonathan Hensley (drums).

Shaw promises an evening of “good vibes and some different music”, all wrapped up in a soulful blend of artistry, collaboration and cultural celebration that highlights the roots and rhythms of a range of genres within the TT musical landscape.

For further info call 751-7623 or 477-2262.