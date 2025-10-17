Suspected gang leader, wife arrested in Maloney

Police nabbed a suspected gang leader after he went to the police station to ask about his wife who was arrested moments earlier when police allegedly found a customised gun and accessory in their Maloney apartment.

Around 9 pm on October 16, acting on intelligence, police went to the couple’s apartment where they were met by the woman.

Police advised her they intended to search the apartment for illegal guns and drugs under the state of emergency (SoE) regulations and asked if her husband was at home.

She said he “had stepped out,” and police began their search.

Moments later, police found a blue Glock 19 handgun and magazine with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition along with a patented Glock drum magazine in a blue and red knapsack in a bedroom.

The woman was cautioned, arrested and taken to the Maloney Police Station.

Her husband arrived at the station moments later to enquire about his wife, and was also held by police in relation to the gun.

The couple remain in custody and are expected to be charged soon.

Police, under regulation 13 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, also held two people who live in the same building, including one of the suspected gang leader’s neighbours.

Regulation 13 grants police officers the power to search, with or without a warrant, any vessel, vehicle, or individual if they suspect evidence of a crime is present.

The exercise, which included WCpl Castillo-Lewis, WPC Simon, PC Carter, PC Augustine, PC Gopaul, PC Villaroel and PC Fisher, was spearheaded by Supt Mc Kenzie and supervised by acting Sgt Forgenie.