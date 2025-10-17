St Mary's College cricket library opens

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, from left, former teacher Rudy Balwant, Bernard Julien's nephew and son Reshawn Guevara and Bevon Julien, cricketers Dariel Deonarine and Ryan Yearwood, author Nasser Khan and coach Aaron Kurbanali at the opening of the St Mary's College cricket library. -

A ground-breaking educational initiative has been launched with the opening of a cricket library at the St Mary’s College Cricket Indoor Nets at the college’s ground at Serpentine Road, St Clair.

In attendance at the launch were past and current students. Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva turned up, along with current St Mary’s players Dariel Deonarine and Ryan Yearwood; cricket coach and past student Aaron Kurbanali; and former teacher and cricket administrator of the school Rudy Balwant. Bevon Julien and Reshawn Guevara attended the opening also. Bevon, who played for St Mary’s, is the son of former St Mary’s and West Indies legend Bernard Julien, who died earlier this month. Guevara is the nephew of Bernard.

St Mary’s old boy and cricketer Nasser Khan donated over 150 books and magazines to set up the library.

According to Kurbanali, who is also an attorney, the cricket library will serve to educate the student cricketers about the glory days and the heroes of West Indian cricket and cricket at large. He said that as part of their practice sessions, the student cricketers will be given research assignments so that the material, which includes coaching manuals by Garfield Sobers, Malcolm Marshall and Bryan Davis, will be well utilised toward their overall cricketing growth.