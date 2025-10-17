Saudi envoy brings US$5m

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, fourth from left, and Saudi Arabia Ambassador Abdullah Muhammad, pose for a group picture with Ministers Saddam Hosein, Barry Padarath and recipients at the Caroni lease distribution ceremony at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, on October 16. - Angelo Marcelle

SAUDI Arabia's ambassador to TT, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sihani, was hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the second distribution function for leases for lots of land for former workers of Caroni (1975) Ltd. The function took place on October 16 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Persad-Bissessar said, "We have a special guest. He has come all the way from Saudi Arabia. Welcome him to TT."

She invited the envoy to stand to be recognised and guests applauded him.

Persad-Bissessar said, "Excellency, thank you for being here.

"And he didn't come with empty hands. He came with US$5 million. Can we thank him?" Guests applauded again.

Persad-Bissessar said, "As I have been telling everyone, TT is open for business.

"Many have heard us across the land, across the world, across the globe. He is just one representative but he brings so much to us and we want to thank him again."

The UNC Facebook page later displayed a photo of the PM, the envoy and Foreign Affairs Minister Sean Sobers.

The post said the PM had witnessed the execution of a grant document from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a grant (not loan) of US$5 million or $35 million.

"This grant funding seeks to build and expand on the long and friendly relations between both countries."

Newsday understands Al-Sihani is also accredited to Venezuela, where he works out of Caracas.