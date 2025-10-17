Reggae Girlz name 20-member squad for Trinidad and Tobago friendly

-

The “Reggae Girlz” of Jamaica have named a 20-member squad for their October 28 international women’s football friendly against Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago. Both teams are using the game as preparation for the 2025/26 Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers, which will kick off next month. The friendly is tentatively set for the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, although the match time is yet to be confirmed.

The Jamaican team, which was announced via a press conference by coach Hubert Busby on October 16, doesn’t include Manchester City women’s star Khadija Shaw, who should rejoin the team for the qualifiers. However, the team includes a full contingent of foreign-based players who ply their trades in countries such as Canada, England, Portugal, Turkey and the US. Busby said his team will have a camp in TT from October 23-29.

Former TT men’s team coach Angus Eve was hired as the TT women’s coach late last month. On October 4, Eve summoned a 35-member training squad in preparation for the Jamaica friendly and the subsequent Concacaf Women’s qualifiers. The TT training squad includes veterans such as goalie Kimika Forbes, defenders Rhea Belgrave and Victoria Swift, midfielders Karyn Forbes and Asha James, as well as strikers Kennya Cordner and Kayla Prince. Eve’s training team also features bright, young talent in the form of defender Kaitlyn Darwent, midfielders Orielle Martin and Cherina Steele, and attackers Alexcia Ali, Rasheda Archer and Pleasantville Secondary standout Nikita Gosine.

TT Football Association first vice-president Colin Murray said the TT squad will be named early next week.

TT are in group F for the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers alongside Barbados, El Salvador and Honduras, with Eve’s charges set to begin their qualifying campaign away to the Bajans at the Technical Centre in Bridgetown, Barbados on November 30. The qualifiers will be played across three FIFA Women’s international match windows from November 2025 to April 2026. Jamaica are in group B alongside Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Guyana and Nicaragua.

At the conclusion of the qualifiers, the six group winners will join Canada and the US in next year’s eight-team Concacaf Women’s Championship. The Concacaf Women’s Championship will serve as the region’s qualifier for both the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

At the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Reggae Girlz advanced to the round of 16 phase of the tournament before falling to a 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Jamaica women’s squad for TT friendly:

Goalkeepers: Sydney Schneider, Rebecca Spencer.

Defenders: Tiffany Cameron, Gabrielle Gayle, Tianna Harris, Konya Plummer, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby.

Midfielders: Olufolasade Adamolekun, Deniesha Blackwood, Israela Groves, Jaileah McPherson, Atlanta Primus, Vyan Sampson.

Forwards: Jody Brown, Njeri Butts, Shania Hayles, Kayla McKenna, Natasha Thomas, Kaylissa Van Zanten.