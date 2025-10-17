Promises kept, lives changed

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: The 2026 budget presented by the Finance Minister of the new UNC administration is more than a fiscal outline – it’s a declaration of national renewal. Carefully structured and confidently delivered, this budget reflects a government that understands the weight of its mandate and the urgency of its moment. It keeps its promises, begins to repair what was broken, and introduces measures that are already changing lives; especially for workers, retirees, students and families who had long been left behind.

From the outset, the tone is clear: TT has endured a difficult decade and the time to rebuild is now. The budget acknowledges the financial challenges left behind: rising debt, depleted savings and weakened public services. But instead of dwelling on blame, the government gets to work.

In just 150 days, we’ve seen real action. Former Caroni workers received long-promised land leases. Hundreds of schools were repaired, thousands of students received book grants, and laptops are being distributed to Form 1 students. Abandoned hospitals and campuses are being revived and flood-prone communities are seeing drainage and shelter improvements. These aren’t just announcements; they’re visible changes that restore dignity and improve lives.

The government also plans to transition Cepep, URP and reforestation workers into permanent roles, ending years of instability and affirming their place in national development.

Public servants, long burdened by uncertainty, are finally being respected. The repeal of the Revenue Authority Act eased fears about job security. A ten per cent salary increase was confirmed and a full review of public service roles has begun. Long-overdue payments were authorised for National Insurance Board (NIB) workers, correcting a wrong that had lingered for years.

The decision to halt the controversial restructuring of WASA reflects a more measured and consultative approach. Rather than impose top-down changes that risked job losses and service disruption, the administration has signalled its intent to engage stakeholders and rebuild trust in essential utilities.

Retirees are also being treated with the care they deserve. Over 6,000 abandoned pension applications are being processed. Additionally, a major change now exempts income from private pension plans from taxation, thereby putting more money in retirees’ pockets. The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is also being restructured to better serve current and future beneficiaries.

One of the most widely felt measures is the $1 reduction in the price of super gasoline. For the average driver, that’s a savings of about $50 per tank, which is a direct benefit for working families, taxi drivers and small businesses.

Beyond relief, the budget focuses on reform. The minister exposed years of wasteful spending and committed to stronger rules for state-run companies. The Inland Revenue Division is being modernised to improve fairness and efficiency.

The energy sector is receiving renewed attention. The government secured a licence to develop natural gas from the Dragon field and signed a major agreement with Exxon Mobil. These projects are expected to attract investment, create jobs and help stabilise the economy.

Yes, the tone of the budget is firm and unapologetic. It calls out past failures and demands accountability. Some may find that harsh, but others will see it as necessary. What matters most is that the government isn’t just talking – it’s delivering. This budget speaks to real people. It offers relief at the gas pump, in the pharmacy, in the classroom and at home. It respects workers, honours retirees and invests in our future. It’s not just a good budget – it’s a responsible one. And for a country that’s been waiting for change, that’s a powerful beginning.

The UNC government has made a strong start. Now it must prove that delivery is not just a sprint, but a sustained commitment to national renewal.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

via e-mail