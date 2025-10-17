Penny referred to Privileges Committee for saying Speaker biased

Pennelope Beckles, Leader of the Opposition, at the sixth sitting of the House of Representatives at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, last month. -

Deputy Speaker Dr Aiyna Ali has referred the Opposition Leader to the Committee of Privileges based on a matter of privilege raised by Couva South MP Barry Padarath, following the opposition’s walkout on October 10 and subsequent media release regarding the behaviour of Speaker Jagdeo Singh.

Ali made the announcement on October 17 at the House of Representatives following the Opposition Leader’s contribution to the debate.

She said Padarath’s matter said the release under the banner of the Opposition Leader attempted to bring the independence of the House of Representatives into disrepute and formed an act of constructive contempt.

Ali said after receiving the matter, she did considerable research and found that a prima-facie case of contempt had been made out. She referred the matter to the Committee of Privileges.

Beckles had complained that urgent questions and Prime Minister's Questions filed by the Opposition were rejected by the Speaker; he had failed to maintain established precedent of supplemental questions; and there was uneven and biased application of standing orders which favoured the government.