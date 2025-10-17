Man hospitalised after eating 'stale food' at police station

The Tunapuna Police Station. File photo Angelo Marcelle

A homeless man had to be hospitalised after consuming food and tablets he found in a cell at a police station.

According to a police report, around 2.30 pm on October 15, the 25-year-old man was being held at the Tunapuna Police Station when he ingested two paracetamol tablets and stale food that had been left in the cell from prisoners who were previously housed at the station.

Shortly afterwards, the man complained of feeling unwell and began vomiting.

Police called the Emergency Health Services (EHS) and the prisoner was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Doctors said the prisoner was in a stable condition and needed to be monitored.

He was administered a course of medication to flush his system and remains warded under police guard.