Karen Sylvester to exhibit at Studio Joli

Karen Sylvester will present her latest body of work at Studio Joli from October 18. Titled Somewhat Familiar, this exhibition will contain all of the lush landscapes and fascinating detail that Sylvester has become famous for.

A media release said, Sylvester uses her impressive talent to illustrate her reverence for nature and love for her homeland. Growing up on the banks of a river in the Northern Range of Trinidad greatly influenced her special love for painting waterscapes, a genre for which she is particularly known. Although she has no formal training, Sylvester has developed her unique skills through direct, intense observations of her natural environment. She makes sketches, takes photographs and together with visual memory recall, she transforms the physical landscape into an emotional experience that is inescapable.

She has been involved in solo and group shows both locally and abroad since 1993. She continues to be involved in many art auctions as a way of giving back to her community and has participated in environmental conservation efforts. Sylvester has juried art competitions, given lectures and demonstrations in schools and art groups. She has also hosted visiting artists from several countries, sharing her ideas, insight and techniques freely with her peers. As one of the most in demand and well-respected artists in the region, her work can be seen in the National Museum, and has found its place in the archives of collectors both at home and abroad, the release said.

It is the artist’s hope that her paintings will invite viewers to move into the scene within the picture frames, only to return with renewed love and respect for our natural environment.

Somewhat Familiar opens on October 18 from 5 pm-8 pm. The exhibition runs until October 30 during the hours, 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at the gallery, 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James.

For further info call 705-7907 or 705-7909, e-mail studiojoli.tt@gmail.com, visit Facebook and Instagram or www.studiojoli.net