Kamla: Each lease for Caroni workers is a 'deya of justice'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with recipients at the Caroni lease distribution ceremony at the Diplomatic Centre, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar distributed lots of land to 110 former workers of Caroni (1975) Ltd, saying it was symbolic to be happening at Divali, the Hindu celebration of light over darkness, and a national holiday on Monday.

Persad-Bissessar, addressing the function on October 16 at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, thanked Minister of Land and Legal Affairs Saddam Hosein for preparing the lots at Piction in Penal.

Hosein had earlier said recipients had waited 22 years for their promised lots from this caring administration, accusing the former government of "spite, malice and ill will."

The PM endorsed her parliamentary secretary Nicholas Morris' renaming the venue "the delivery centre," for the likes of prosthetic limbs to patients.

Persad-Bissessar said on August 12, she had delivered 200 leases to former Caroni workers.

"They are moments of renewal, where promise meets purpose, and where justice takes tangible form in the hands of those who have waited too long to be recognised."

The PM said the story of Caroni was the story of TT, one of work, endurance and transformation.

"For generations, its people rose before dawn, laboured beneath the blistering sun, and carried the weight of our nation’s economy on their shoulders."

She said the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd in 2003 left thousands displaced and disheartened.

"Yet even through 22 years of waiting, some in faith, some in quiet despair – and some who did not live to see this day – their spirits never broke. Today, that long vigil ends.

"Through patience, perseverance and partnership, the light has returned to Caroni, bringing dignity where there was disappointment and belonging where there was loss.

"And how fitting that this ceremony takes place during Divali, the sacred season that celebrates the eternal triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and justice over oppression."

Persad-Bissessar said the holy Ramayana, brought to TT from India 180 years ago, recalled Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, "a story of faith rewarded, duty fulfilled and light restored."

Early labourers in TT carried their hopes, sacred texts and the enduring Divali message of the victory of righteousness and renewal.

By their toil, they planted the first seeds of TT's sugar industry, the PM said, and in the fields in Penal, Felicity, Waterloo, Barrackpore and Caroni, the first deyas were lit, blossoming into Divali.

"How fitting that you, the descendants of those who first brought the light of Divali to our shores, now stand upon the very land your fore-parents once worked.

"After two decades, that sacred flame carried across the ocean has come home, from the Ganges to the Caroni, from arrival to belonging, a reminder that even the longest night must one day yield to the dawn and radiant light of a rising sun."

The PM said the parcels of land were "pathways to progress," offering security, opportunity and continuity.

"Each deed represents not only property, but the power to plan, grow, build and prosper. Use your land wisely. Protect it, cultivate it, and pass it on with pride.

"Treat each lease as a deya of justice, and keep that sacred flame burning, lighting the path to a brighter tomorrow for generations to come."

She thanked Caroni, EMBD, the Commissioner of State Lands, T&TEC and WASA.

"Your work has turned waiting into winning, and faith into fulfilment."

The PM said the flame of justice may flicker, but it never dies.

"So my friends, as you light your deyas this weekend, may one burn in gratitude for your ancestors, another in faith for your family, and another in hope for this nation we continue to build together."

She wished Mother Lakshmi's blessings upon all. "Shubh Divali."

Hosein later told reporters the former government left the sites to rot.

He said 2,000 lots in all would be distributed, with Exchange, Couva due next.

"When I went there (EMBD), I realised not a cent was spent on any of those sites that were developed between the period 2010-2015.

"But what I have seen is about $100 million was spent on legal fees alone."

He said the government's distribution of 300 leases in six months delivered justice for the people of TT.