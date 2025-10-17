Judge stays lawsuit on SoE regulations on police detention powers

Justice Frank Seepersad -

A High Court judge has stayed proceedings in a constitutional challenge against the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, pending a ruling from the Privy Council on a related case.

Delivering his decision on October 16, Justice Frank Seepersad said that while he found it “inherently inconsistent and wholly unnecessary” for police officers to share powers with magistrates to extend detention periods beyond 48 hours, his hands were tied by an existing Court of Appeal decision upholding the constitutionality of a similar provision.

“Suffice it to say, in as much as the regulation recognises that a magistrate can also make an order of longer detention, I find it inherently inconsistent and wholly unnecessary that that power was also extended to the police, especially in a society where the public does not repose much trust and confidence in the police,” Seepersad said. “However, the Court of Appeal has already expressed a view on the constitutionality of an equivalent provision.”

The judge noted that the Court of Appeal had upheld Regulation 16 of the 2011 Emergency Powers Regulations, which mirrors Regulation 13(3) of the current 2025 regulations, except for the extension from 24 to 48 hours. That appellate ruling found the measure reasonably justifiable and not in contravention of sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution.

Given that the earlier case is now before the Privy Council, Seepersad said it would be premature for the High Court to issue a declaration, even a provisional one, on the constitutionality of the new regulation. He therefore ordered that Mozam Edoo’s claim be stayed pending the Privy Council’s determination.

Edoo, represented by attorneys Sunil Gopaul-Gosine and Vishan Gopaul-Gosine, has argued that Regulation 13(3) breaches the separation of powers by giving police, as members of the executive, authority to perform a judicial function. His claim seeks to remove the power of police officers to extend detention under emergency regulations.

Earlier in the hearing, the judge rebuked the state for its previous non-appearance in the matter which was previously adjourned to accommodate state representation.

He warned the court “will not tolerate administrative inefficiencies” within the state’s civil law department.

Justice Seepersad expressed concern that “every possible opportunity has been afforded to the defendant to come before the court” and described the state’s absence as “alarming,” given that the claim challenges powers that allow police officers to extend detention beyond 48 hours without judicial oversight.

“The court cannot be expected to accommodate administrative inefficiencies, not when matters that touch and concern the rights of citizens are at play,” he said.

The judge briefly stood down the matter because of its importance. He also said he was not prepared to have it in abeyance to the end of the current state of emergency, declared on July 18, and extended by parliament for three months, rendering the matter “academic.”

“If there are systemic inadequacies in the Office of the Solicitor General, notwithstanding all of the reform that has recently taken place, those are internal issues that need to be sorted out,” Seepersad said.