Judge: Charge or release suspects in murder of 'Clubs'

The High Court has ordered the release of two men held in connection with the disappearance and murder of 60-year-old Charleville businessman Imraz “Clubs” Ali, if they are not charged by 4 pm on October 17.

The order, issued on October 16 by Justice Karen Reid in the Port of Spain High Court, came after a virtual hearing in a habeas corpus application filed on behalf of the two suspects, a market vendor and a labourer, against the Commissioner of Police.

In the ruling, the court directed that the second applicant must be released immediately if no charges are laid by the specified deadline.

The judge further noted that, in the case of the first applicant, who made allegations against the police, the investigative file had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The judge added that his detention should not continue beyond the detention of the other applicant, after receiving advice from the DPP.

Attorney Taradath Singh represented both applicants.

Ali’s body was found on October 11 down a precipice along the North Coast Road, more than a month after he was reported missing on September 4.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody on October 9.